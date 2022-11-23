Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Arizona Wildcats Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, Arizona State is 7-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 57.4 points per game which has been on average 2.9 points over the line for those games.

In 15 home games over the last 2 seasons, Arizona is 6-9-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 53.0 points per game which has been on average 3.6 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Arizona State and Arizona average 55.2 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 10.3 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, Arizona State is 5-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 2.1 points per game which has been on average 3.2 points better than the spread for those games.

In 15 home games over the last 2 seasons, Arizona is 8-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -11.7 points per game which has been on average 5.2 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Arizona State and Arizona average -6.9 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 10.9 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.