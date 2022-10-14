Arkansas Razorbacks vs. BYU Cougars Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 9 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Arkansas is 6-3-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 68.4 points per game which has been on average 11.8 points over the line for those games.

In 15 Home games over the last 2 seasons, BYU is 8-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 61.5 points per game which has been on average 4.2 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Arkansas and BYU average 65.0 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 1.5 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 9 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Arkansas is 4-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -12.0 points per game which has been on average 2.8 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 15 Home games over the last 2 seasons, BYU is 6-8-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 18.0 points per game which has been on average 1.5 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Arkansas and BYU average 15.0 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 15 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.