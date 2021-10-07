Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Ole Miss Rebels both look to shake off their first loss of the season as they meet in one of the top games of the weekend on Saturday, October 9.

While both teams are coming off a tough loss, it must be stated that they came against the two best teams in the country. Arkansas was shut out in a 37-0 loss to Georgia that was never in doubt. The Hogs fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter, and it was all essentially garbage time after that point. Ole Miss was never competitive in their loss to Alabama a week ago, falling behind 28-0 in the first half before showing some signs of life in garbage time.

We’ve all heard of the Alabama hangover — you get so beat up, both physically and emotionally, that it’s very hard to come back to the best version of yourself the following week. The same could also be said about having a Georgia hangover this year, as the Bulldogs are annihilating teams in an incredibly difficult way to overcome.

To recap: we have both teams off very tough losses, so handicapping this game will prove a challenging exercise. I would venture that Arkansas has the tougher scheduling spot, as they’re only halfway through a stretch of facing four ranked teams in a row without a bye week. It’s arguably the most difficult stretch for any team all season; now, they face Ole Miss on the road one week after such a brutal loss to the Bulldogs.

Arkansas does not have the offensive firepower to go score-for-score with the Rebels. Ole Miss is a well-oiled machine offensively, averaging 549 yards per game on 7.0 yards per play. They were held down last week due to Alabama’s dominance along the line of scrimmage. While Sam Pittman has the Hogs coached up very well in the trenches, I’m skeptical they’ll be able to dominate the line to the level that Alabama did.

Ole Miss has the firepower. We’ll take them to cover the spread at home.

Pick: Ole Miss -5.5