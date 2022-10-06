BETTING CFB NCAAF
Army Black Knights vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Army Black Knights (1-3) @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-1, AP #15)

Date: Oct. 08 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: RSN

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
 Army Black Knights  Open +16.5  -106  O 64.5  -105  +530 
 Current +17.5  -115  66.5  -110  +530 
 Wake Forest Demon Deacons  Open -16.5  -114  U 64.5  -115  -780 
 Current -17.5  -105  66.5  -110  -780 

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 11 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Wake Forest is 4-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 60.9 points per game which has been on average 4.4 points under the line for those games.

Spread:

In 11 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Wake Forest is 4-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 18.9 points per game which has been on average 4.4 points better than the spread for those games.