B1G Tiers After Week 13

The Big Ten Championship Game is set and differs from the matchup many envisioned. The Michigan Wolverines went into the Shoe and upset the Ohio State Buckeyes for the second-straight season, while an Iowa loss to Nebraska opened the door for the Purdue Boilermakers in the B1G West.

Tier 1: College Football Playoff Bound

Michigan Wolverines

It turns out my critics were right. Michigan doesn’t belong in the same tier as Ohio State. The Wolverines are actually a cut above, which they proved on the field with their emphatic 45-23 win in Columbus, without their best player on both sides of the ball.

We’ve all been wondering if J.J. McCarthy could lead Michigan to victory if forced to, and the answer is a resounding yes, as the sophomore connected on three touchdown passes of 45, 69, and 75 yards to keep Michigan in the game in the first half and put them ahead in the third quarter.

Wisely, Jim Harbaugh didn’t abandon the run. Eventually, with backup Donovan Edwards playing with a cast on his dominant hand, the Michigan run game took over in the second half. Edwards put the final nails in the coffin with scoring scampers of 75 and 85 yards in the fourth quarter.

The defense also deserves credit after holding an OSU offense that had scored 45-plus points in six straight home games to just 23 points. They limited the one-time Heisman favorite quarterback to 7.3 yards per pass, more than two yards below his season average (9.4).

Tier 2: Still in the College Football Playoff Mix

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State went all out to stop the run playing zero coverage with as many men as possible in the box attacking the line of scrimmage. It worked. For a quarter. They gave up six touchdowns in the final three quarters, including five of at least 45-plus yards.

It turns out that if you play defense as if it’s a goal-to-go scenario, you will increase your defensive success rate but also drastically decrease your ability to prevent explosive plays. Could OSU have employed a different strategy to limit big plays? Sure, but do you believe their early-game run defense would have been as effective?

As we said going into this game, regardless of the hype, Ohio State hasn’t proven against top competition that their defense is markedly better than last year’s group, which led to the firing of defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs.

With all of that in mind, this remains a dangerous team that still has CFP hopes with some help. Specifically, a USC loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Tier 3: Wishing For an Expanded College Football Playoff

Penn State Nittany Lions

The Penn State Nittany Lions closed out the season with four-straight wins of at least 19 points, their only two losses have come to top-five teams, Michigan and Ohio State, and since starting the season by beating the B1G West Champ, their last nine wins have come by double digits.

They scored 30-plus points in ten games, including each of their final six. The defense allowed 17 points or less in nine games, with only Michigan and Ohio State topping the mark since Week 1. They can’t beat the best but are head and shoulders above the rest.

Tier 4: The Bowl-Bound Teams

Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Purdue, Wisconsin

First but not necessarily the best, we’ll start with Purdue, who won the West and is one of two teams with a chance to win the Big Ten. Their run will probably end on Saturday, but it’s been a heck of a season for the Boilermakers. Headman Jeff Brohm probably does the most with the least.

His offense is triggered by a former walk-on, Aidan O’Connell. Their leading rusher Devin Mockobee was rated outside of the top 2000 and headed to the Navy before Purdue offered. Their leading receiver Charlie Jones has 1,199 yards, more than triple the yards he had in two seasons at Iowa!

Iowa blew their chance to make a second-straight B1G Championship Game. Because of their offensive ineptitude, their margin for success is so fragile. Without Cooper DeJean, the defense gave up rare big plays, and the passing attack looked even worse when Spencer Petras went down.

Built in the mold of Wisconsin and Iowa, Minnesota has raised its floor under P.J. Fleck, but what’s the ceiling for the Gophers? If their second straight win for Paul Bunyan’s axe is an indication, maybe it’s on the rise, as freshman Athan Kaliakmanis threw for 312 yards with two TD passes.

Wisconsin lost to Minnesota for the second-straight season, which they haven’t done since 1993-94. That result summarizes where the Badgers are as a program in 2022. Unsurprisingly, they went all the way in terms of cleaning house and went outside the program for a head coach.

Passing the Badgers on the way up is Illinois, the program that, ironically, is coached by former Wisconsin headman Bret Bielema and most resembles the Badgers with a reliable rushing attack and a physically stifling defense. It’s a defense that created six turnovers in their win over Northwestern.

Losers of three straight, Maryland snapped their downward streak against lowly Rutgers with their first shutout of the season (37-0). Offensively, Taulia Tagovailoa turned in his fourth 300-yard game of 2022, the first since early October when he got banged up.

Tier 5: Not Even Good Enough to Make a Bowl

Michigan State, Nebraska

With their second straight loss and the fifth time an opponent scored 34-plus points, Michigan State showed us why they aren’t bowl-bound, while Nebraska showed they are talented enough to make a bowl by putting up 24 points on Iowa, 11 points more than any team other than Michigan and OSU.

Tier 6: Subpar B1G Rosters

Indiana, Northwestern, Rutgers

Indiana lost their eighth game in their last nine and averaged 4.8 yards per pass, while Northwestern lost their 11th straight and averaged 5.4 YPP with five interceptions, and Rutgers lost their eighth game in their past nine and averaged 3.3 YPP. The three combined for 19 points in Week 13.