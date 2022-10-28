BETTING NCAA NCAAF
01:45 PM, October 28, 2022

Baylor Bears vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Baylor Bears (4-3) @ Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-3)

Date: Oct. 29 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Baylor Bears  Open +2.5   -110   O 61.5   -110   +125  
 Current +2.5   -110   60.5   -112   +108  
Texas Tech Red Raiders  Open -2.5   -110   U 61.5   -110   -146  
 Current -2.5   -110   60.5   -108   -130  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 13 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Baylor is 5-8-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 48.7 points per game which has been on average 3.4 points under the line for those games.

In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Texas Tech is 7-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 59.4 points per game which has been on average 0.3 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Baylor and Texas Tech average 54.0 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 8.5 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 13 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Baylor is 7-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 3.2 points per game which has been on average 4.3 points better than the spread for those games.

In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Texas Tech is 7-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 6.5 points per game which has been on average 1.9 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Baylor and Texas Tech average 1.7 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.8 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the Visitor Spread.