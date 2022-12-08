Brazil Still Favored Entering World Cup Quarter Finals

Brazil has one blemish on their World Cup resume this year, and they’re still the favorites to hoist soccer’s most coveted trophy. Eight teams remain in Qatar, with favorites France, England, Argentina, and Portugal joining Brazil. The long shots that remain are the Netherlands, Croatia, and Morocco.

Underdogs winning has been a big storyline in this World Cup, and there’s always the potential that we haven’t seen the last of the upsets in Qatar. Here’s a look a the betting insights from BetMGM.

World Cup Winner Line Movement (Open to Current)

Brazil +550 to +170

+550 to +170 France +550 to +400

+550 to +400 England +700 to +600

Brazil & France Clear Favorites Entering Quarterfinals

Brazil has been impressive through four games at the World Cup, as they’ve managed to outscore their opposition 7-2. Before the draw, Brazil opened in a tie with France as the favorites at +550, which has shifted to +170 as they’ve come through the Round of 16.

They’ve seen a lot of interest from bettors, with the second-highest ticket percentage at 12.2% and the highest handle percentage at 23.9%, an indicator of some sizable bets. Brazil will take on Croatia in the quarterfinals and are big favorites.

In addition to Brazil, France has also seen their World Cup odds shift after advancing to the quarterfinals. Les Bleus has only one blemish to their name, and it came in a meaningless match, their third of the group stage. France has outscored their opposition 9-4 through four contests.

They’re primed to take on England in a great match. France and England currently sit with the second and third shortest odds to win the World Cup, so a favorite will go home early. France now sits at +400 after opening at +550, while England is at +600 after opening at +700.