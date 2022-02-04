Burnley vs. Watford EPL Betting Preview: Who Blinks First in a Battle of Basement Dwellers?

EPL Betting Preview: Burnley vs. Watford

It’s David vs. David this week as the two bottom clubs in the table face one another in hopes of taking the first steps to try and avoid a costly elimination from the Premier League. Last place Burnley hosts fellow bottom feeders, second-last place Watford in a battle for survival in England’s top tier. Who will have the fortitude to prevail in this epic battle of the would-be castaways? We have the furnace room fisticuffs covered right here, but you can check out all the EPL match odds and futures at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Burnley vs. Watford Match Information

Burnley (1-9-8, 12 points: 20th) | Watford (4-2-14, 14 points: 19th)

Match Date: Saturday, February 5

Match Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Turf Moor – Burnley, England

Burnley vs. Watford , Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Burnley +120| Draw +220 | Watford +250

Over/Under 1.5 Goals: Over -290| Under +225

Odds to be relegated: Burnley -160 | Watford -290

Burnley vs. Watford , News, Analysis, and Picks

Burnley vs. Watford Predictions and Picks

Burnley (+120)

Under 1.5 (+225)

Desperation is a fitting term to describe the state of affairs at these two struggling clubs. Burnley (+120) has only one victory this season and sits dead last in the Premier League. This week’s opponents Watford (+250) are only slightly better, sitting in the 19th spot with just four wins this season, a mere two points ahead of Burnley.

Although Burnley is at the bottom of the pile, they have the advantage of having two games in hand, and while they have only one win, they have been a surprisingly tricky team to beat at times. Burnley is third in the EPL in ties with nine, which can explain why they are only two points shy of climbing out of the basement and only four points short of escaping relegation. Last week Burnely had an excellent performance at Emirates Stadium against Arsenal, where they scrounged a 0-0 draw. The scoreless draw shouldn’t come as a surprise as Sean Dyche’s men have pulled similar tricks all season. They recently managed away draws to Chelsea and West Ham and a home draw to Wolverhampton.

Burnley also has only allowed 27 goals this season. A tally that is eighth-best in the league and really not befitting a club in last place. That statistic, however, also sheds painful light on their struggles in scoring. The 16 goals they have are better than only Norwich City.

The goalscoring drought for Burnley may be in for a reprieve when Watford comes to town. The Hornets have been dismal in defense, allowing 40 this campaign. Last week they even permitted Norwich to get three by them as they fell 3-0 to last week’s holders of last place – a result that prompted the firing of Watford manager Claudio Ranieri. With a loss this weekend, Watford will have the dubious distinction of losing to the last-place team on back-to-back weeks. Watford’s current run of form suggests that last place is beckoning as they have only one win from their past ten matches and looked pitiful against Norwich.

Take Burnley to crawl out of the subterranean depths with a win. For a bonus on a weekend that features only one EPL match, take the under as both teams have had a terrible time finding the net.

EPL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

