BYU Cougars vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 11 Road games over the last 2 seasons, BYU is 6-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 56.5 points per game which has been on average 3.2 points under the line for those games.

In 12 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Notre Dame is 7-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 54.4 points per game which has been on average 1 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, BYU and Notre Dame average 55.4 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 4.4 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 11 Road games over the last 2 seasons, BYU is 4-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 7.7 points per game which has been on average 0.9 points better than the spread for those games.

In 12 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Notre Dame is 10-2-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -13.6 points per game which has been on average 10.4 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, BYU and Notre Dame average -10.7 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 14.2 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the Visitor Spread.