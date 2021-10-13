California vs. Oregon Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: California (6.8%) vs. Oregon (93.2%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Oregon -622 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: California +13.5 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The California Golden Bears (1-4) travel to Eugene to take on the Oregon Ducks (4-1) in a PAC-12 showdown on Friday, October 15.

Both teams are entering a much-needed bye week after Oregon lost to Stanford in Week 5, and Cal sits at only 1-4 on the season. In this matchup, one thing to monitor is how the Ducks will respond after having their playoff hopes take a hit in a loss to Stanford that was obviously avoidable. Will they suffer a letdown, or will they be rejuvenated after so many top teams already hold a loss on the season?

It certainly helps that they have the bye week to recuperate and will be playing in front of their home fans at Autzen Stadium. It also will help if offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead returns after missing the Stanford game with a medical issue. The latest news is that he’s helping the team prepare for this Friday’s game, but his status is still uncertain.

Even if Moorhead returns, the Ducks will need better quarterback play if they hope to run the table in the PAC-12. PFF has Anthony Brown rated as the worst quarterback in the PAC-12 — not good, folks. It’s hard to trust teams to cover large spreads when their passing offense lacks any dynamism.

The Ducks haven’t been great at home in the past three seasons, going 4-8 ATS over that timeframe. Cal has been good in this role, going 5-1 ATS in their past six games as an away favorite.

Oregon has some issues to clear up before I feel comfortable taking them as a nearly two-touchdown favorite. Their injury list is about as long as a CVS receipt, and Joe Moorhead’s status is indeed unfortunate. We’ll take the points with the Bears.

Pick: Cal +13.5