Cam Newton Released and Updated Free Agency Odds

Per Adam Schefter, the Panthers will release QB Cam Newton after finding minimal value in the trade market.

Panthers are expected to release QB Cam Newton today, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2020

At DraftKings Sportsbook there are betting markets available with odds on which team will be Cam Newton’s next team. We’ll take a look at the odds for Cam Newton’s landing spot and a few longshot considerations.

The Favorites

Jacksonville Jaguars (+250): The Jaguars already traded QB Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears leaving them with Joshua Dobbs and 2nd year QB Gardiner Minshew.

LA Chargers +300: The Chargers have moved on from Philip Rivers and are expected to move forward with Tyrod Taylor as their QB as reported by Ian Rapaport. While this probably removes betting value, it still makes sense they would be a favorite given the shaky QB situation.

New England Patriots +300: The Patriots have made a less firm commitment at QB, signing vet Brian Hoyer to compete with 2nd year player Jarrett Stidham. If the season started today, Stidham would be the presumed favorite but there has been no public announcement of plans.

Washington Redskins +400: The Redskins gave up a 5th round pick for QB Kyle Allen, so it would be odd to then sign Newton right after discussions with the Panthers. Still, the Redskins will always be a rumored landing spot for hyped free agents, thus the odds.

Miami Dolphins +1000: The Dolphins have Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen on the roster at QB and have already added 10 unrestricted free agents. Could Newton be the guy? He is +200 at Fanduel Sportsbook so you are getting a much better price at DraftKings. This is our favorite bet.

Longshot Odds

If the favorites don’t land Cam Newton, it is likely because teams don’t view him as a viable starting Quarterback and he’ll be brought in on a prove-it deal or into a QB competition.

Cincinnati Bengals (+10000): While the Bengals are expected to add QB Joe Burrow during the NFL Draft, it is possible they won’t want to rush him into a starting job right out of the gate. If Newton is willing to take a one-year contract to showcase his talents, the 100-1 odds for the Bengals are the highest price available.

Houston Texans (+15000): A lot of moving pieces required for this to work, but the recent trade of Deandre Hopkins showed that anything is on the table for the Texans. Watson just lost one of his best friends and #1 wide receiver and is rumored to be disgruntled. Watson is headed for free agency at the end of the 2020-21 season making it a fluid situation in Houston.

