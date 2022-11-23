BETTING NCAA NCAAF
11:19 AM, November 23, 2022

Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-7) @ Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-4)

Date: Nov. 25 | Time: 12:00 p.m. ET | TV: CBS Sports Network

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Central Michigan Chippewas  Open +1.5   -110   O 54.5   -110   +104  
 Current -1.5   -118   54.5   -110   -125  
Eastern Michigan Eagles  Open -1.5   -110   U 54.5   -110   -125  
 Current +1.5   -104   54.5   -110   +104  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Central Michigan is 4-9-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 59.0 points per game which has been on average 0.7 points over the line for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, Eastern Michigan is 5-8-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 57.3 points per game which has been on average 1.2 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan average 58.2 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 3.2 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Central Michigan is 8-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -3.2 points per game which has been on average 3.4 points better than the spread for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, Eastern Michigan is 8-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 0.7 points per game which has been on average 5 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan average 1.9 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 3.9 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.