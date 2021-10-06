CFB Betting: Penn State Vs. Iowa Preview

On Saturday, the Iowa Hawkeyes host Penn State in a pivotal Big Ten matchup as a 2.5-point home favorite. Both teams are undefeated at 5-0 as Penn State is fourth in the AP Top 25 poll — one spot behind Iowa. The total for this game is priced at 41.5, as all signs pointing to a typical Big Ten slugfest. In these potential low-scoring games, the teams that score first usually have an excellent chance to hold on and come away with the victory. As a result, that might be an angle worth exploring in the live betting markets.

Another interesting thing to note in this game is that this will be Penn State’s first road game since Week 1, when it defeated Wisconsin 16-10. Unfortunately, that victory doesn’t do much for the resume as the Badgers are just 1-3 on the season. Defensively, in all three of the Nittany Lions’ games against Power Five schools, they haven’t allowed more than 20 points to their opponent.

In comparison, Iowa hasn’t allowed more than 17 points to a Power Five team either. Whether these are indeed the third and fourth best teams in the country is debatable. But you can probably feel pretty good about the defensive acumen of both teams.

Here are some trends regarding the total to keep in mind for this game:

The total is 3-1 in the past four meetings with Iowa as the home team.

The total is 5-0 to the under in Iowa’s past five home games.

The total is 4-0 to the under in Iowa’s past four games after previously scoring more than 40 points.

The total is 4-0 to the under in Penn State’s past four road games.

Thus, it’s possible to make an excellent case for the under in this matchup when you sum it all up.

Get into the 2021 college football season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find futures for division winners, conference championships, season win totals, in addition to marquee games throughout the season, all at one convenient location.