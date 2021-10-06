CFB Betting: West Virginia Vs. Baylor Preview

The Baylor Bears will look to bounce back after picking up their first season loss last weekend. They’ll host the West Virginia Mountaineers, who’ve lost their previous two games to drop to 2-3 on the season. However, West Virginia was competitive in each of those losses by a margin of three points.

There’s no question the Mountaineers have been a bit unlucky, and they probably deserve a better fate with their record. They could easily be 4-1 if the ball bounced their way.

Nonetheless, this is a big game for both programs, but West Virginia could be the more likely of the two to get back in the win column. The visitors are a 2.5-point road underdog in this matchup which is probably closer to a pick-them game.

At some point, those bad breaks are going to even out if you’re a Mountaineers fan, and maybe that will start on Saturday.

