Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

In a game between two of the top teams in the country hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) will travel to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) in a battle of unbeatens.

It seems that most of the coverage surrounding Notre Dame this season has been negative, and yet they keep on winning ball games. First, there was the Hollywood-esque comeback by Florida State in a narrow overtime win. Then they squeaked by a MAC team, Toledo, by a field goal. They beat Purdue 27-13 in a game closer than the scoreboard indicated but came out in full force at Soldier Field last weekend in a 41-13 thrashing of Wisconsin in which they entered as 6.5-point underdogs.

Perhaps now the coverage will change surrounding the Irish? Sure, they have their weaknesses — the offensive line is worse than it has been in many years, they can’t run the ball, and the defense got off to a troubling start.

Still, this is a very well-coached football team year-in and year-out under Brian Kelly, and the defense has looked vastly improved under Marcus Freeman these last two games. If anyone knows how to scheme against this Bearcats defense, it’s Freeman who made the jump from Cincinnati to South Bend this year.

Quarterback Jack Coan is expected back for the Irish, but he’ll face a stiff test here against a very good Cincinnati secondary.

The Irish get a stiff test against Cincinnati, arguably the top Group of 5 team in the country. If the Bearcats win out, they likely clinch a playoff berth. That’s a controversial opinion, but it is highly likely to come true if the Bearcats knock off an undefeated Notre Dame team fresh off a trouncing of Wisconsin.

It’s a massive game for the Bearcats. Both teams’ weaknesses would appear to be along the offensive line, so this could be a closely contested, low-scoring affair.