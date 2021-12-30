Citrus Bowl – Kentucky vs. Iowa Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Kentucky vs. Iowa Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 1/1

Kentucky vs. Iowa CFB Game Information

UK (9-3) IOWA (10-3)

Date: 1/1/2022

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Camping World Stadium

Kentucky vs. Iowa Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

MoneyLine (Open): Kentucky (-140) vs. Iowa (+120)

MoneyLine (Current): Kentucky (-154) vs. Iowa (+126)

Spread (Open): Kentucky (+1.5) vs. Iowa (-1.5)

Spread (Current): Kentucky (-3) vs. Iowa (+3)

Game Total (Open): 45

Game Total (Current): 44

All CFB betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Kentucky vs. Iowa Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Kentucky (45.2%) vs. Iowa (54.9%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Kentucky -3 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Kentucky vs. Iowa Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Vrbo Citrus Bowl kicks off New Year’s Day between the Kentucky Wildcats (9-3) and Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3).

Iowa found itself ranked as high as #2 in the country at one point in the season. The Hawkeyes have since fallen back down to earth and were soundly trounced by Michigan in the Big Ten title game by a final score of 42-3.

Offense has been the primary concern, as they managed only 4.6 yards per play. The defense has remained solid, limiting opponents to 4.7 yards per play. All in all, you have a team that is being outgained on a per-play basis. Remarkably, they’ve managed to finish with a 10-3 record with that being the case, but they’ve managed to force a boatload of turnovers and squeak victories more often than not.

Iowa should be able to force turnovers against this Kentucky team led by quarterback Will Levis, who threw 12 interceptions in his first year as the starter following his transfer from Penn State. Wan’Dale Robinson remains a dangerous weapon outside and will be the best skill position player on the field by a wide margin. Kentucky has the athleticism advantage, but Iowa has taken care of the football much better.

Both teams will be close to full strength. Iowa will be without leading rusher Tyler Goodson, while Kentucky will be without receivers, Josh Ali and Isaiah Epps. Motivation will be close to even, although a case can be made that the Wildcats will be more fired up to earn a big-time bowl win for head coach Mark Stoops. This program has been close but has always been left at the doorstep. They have an excellent opportunity to earn this win for their coach and should come through victorious, but the margin of error is so thin that we see no value on the betting line.

All CFB game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!