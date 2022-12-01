Clemson Tigers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Clemson is 5-7-1 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 48.5 points per game which has been on average 1.4 points under the line for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, North Carolina is 7-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 67.4 points per game which has been on average 2 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Clemson and North Carolina average 58.0 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 5.5 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Clemson is 8-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 10.7 points per game which has been on average 0.6 points better than the spread for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, North Carolina is 5-7-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 0.9 points per game which has been on average 2.8 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Clemson and North Carolina average -4.9 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 2.6 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.