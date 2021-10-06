Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Coastal Carolina hasn’t done much losing lately. They’ve been on an incredible hot streak under head coach Jamey Chadwell, going 17-1 over their past 18 games. Will they be able to keep the train rolling when they travel to Jonesboro on Thursday night to take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves?

This Arkansas State defense has been an unmitigated disaster in 2021. There’s no other way to put it. They’re allowing a nationwide-worst 8.0 yards per play to opposing offenses. Teams are carving through this defense like a hot knife through butter, accumulating 563.8 yards per game. That’s the worst mark in the country by a full 46 yards per game — truly awful stuff from the Red Wolves defensively.

Coastal shouldn’t have much trouble finding the end zone early and often, so the key to a cover will be shutting the back door and not allowing Arkansas State to score their fair share of points. The good news is that the Chanticleers are allowing only 14 points per game and 4.7 yards per play. If the defense has a weakness, it’s that they’re undersized up front. That shouldn’t matter much in this contest against a Red Wolves team rushing for only 94 yards per game on 3.3 yards per carry. Coastal has been good on the road, winning each of its last six road games straight up.

Arkansas State has defended its home turf well, going 6-2 ATS in its past eight home games.

The good news for the Chanticleers is that star quarterback Grayson McCall is expected to be ready to “rock and roll” after leaving injured last week. This is a game that they should dominate. They’ve already scored over 49 points all four times that they’ve faced a bad defense, so we’re going to attack their team total in this one against a miserable Arkansas State defense.

Pick: Coastal Carolina Team Total Over 45.5