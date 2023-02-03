College Basketball: #7 Kansas State Wildcats Host #10 Texas Longhorns
It’s yet another top-ten tilt in the Big 12 as the Kansas State Wildcats host the Texas Longhorns in a must-see matchup among the conference’s elite. To prepare you for the action, we look at the game and how you can find some value in the matchup.
Texas @ Kansas State Game Information
Location: Bramlage Coliseum | Manhattan, KS
Date: Feb. 4| Time: 7:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2
The first-place Longhorns are looking to defend their lone spot atop the Big 12, sitting at 7-2 at the midway point in conference play. Despite the favorable start, they remain the third-highest-ranked team in the AP Top 25 behind the Wildcats and Kansas.
Kansas State is undefeated at homewith an 11-0 record in Manhattan this season. They are also seeking their first season sweep over Texas since 2018 after a 116-103 road win on January 3.
Let’s hope we see a track meet similar to the first meeting between these two! Both squads felt comfortable pushing the pace a month back, and it could be more of the same with two of the three fastest-paced offenses in the Big 12 this season squaring off.
It’ll be a veteran-laden matchup between these two, signaling a close outing the whole way. It’s difficult to see either team lacking composure or letting this game get away, especially after such a closely-contested affair in the first outing.
This feels more like a qualitative spot than something you can go stat-digging on. With upperclassmen loaded into both starting lineups, you can often find consistency and efficiency, even on the road for the Longhorns. This one will finish within single digits, and the OVER feels worth a look, depending on where it opens.
