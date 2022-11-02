We can infer a lot from betting lines. Implied probabilities, line movement, spreads, and totals provide information on what to expect when teams take the field. However, there’s also a level of uncertainty with college athletics suggesting anything could happen.

We’re adding another weapon to our college football arsenal, tracking the longest underdogs on the NCAAF betting board at BetMGM.

College Football Betting Lines Week 10: NCAAF Underdogs in Week 10

Rank Matchup Spread 1. Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats Northwestern +38.5 2. Oregon Ducks vs. Colorado Buffaloes Colorado +31.5 3. FIU Golden Panthers vs. North Texas Mean Green FIU +21 4. Navy Midshipmen vs. Cincinnati Bearcats Navy +20.5 5. (Tie) Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Charlotte 49ers Charlotte +16.5 5. (Tie) Michigan State Spartans vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Michigan State +16.5 7. (Tie) New Mexico Lobos vs. Utah State Aggies New Mexico +15.5 7. (Tie) UMass Minutemen vs. UConn Huskies UMass +15.5 9. Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Nebraska +14.5 10. Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Indiana Hoosiers Indiana +14

1. Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats (Spread: Northwestern +38.5)

The Northwestern Wildcats against the spread record is nearly as atrocious as their straight-up record. Northwestern is 3-5 against the number, including 0-4 in true home games. Conversely, the Ohio State Buckeyes are 4-1-1 ATS since September 17.

2. Oregon Ducks vs. Colorado Buffaloes (Spread: Colorado +31.5)

No one can slow down a fierce Oregon Ducks offensive attack. The Ducks scored 41 or more points in seven straight games, covering the spread in six. Only five teams have allowed more yards per game against FBS teams than the Colorado Buffaloes. This one could be over before it gets started.

3. FIU Golden Panthers vs. North Texas Mean Green (Spread: FIU +21)

By no means is the North Texas Mean Green a powerhouse, and this line is more a reflection of the FIU Panthers’ ineffective play. Still, FIU comes into this one on back-to-back wins, with ATS wins in four of their past five. This Conference USA matchup could be closer than the betting line implies.

4. Navy Midshipmen vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (Spread: Navy +20.5)

The betting market consistently overestimates the Cincinnati Bearcats’ chances of victory. The reigning AAC Champions are just 2-5-1 against the spread and are monstrous -20.5 favorites against a decent Navy Midshipmen squad.

5. (Tie) Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Charlotte 49ers (Spread: Charlotte +16.5)

The Charlotte 49ers’ two wins this season have come as the visitors. They’ll have their hands full trying to contain a Western Kentucky Hilltoppers team that has covered the number in three of their past four.

5. (Tie) Michigan State Spartans vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (Spread: Michigan State +16.5)

Week 10’s Big Ten matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini will be the seventh straight game in which the Michigan State Spartans are underdogs. Still, they’ve covered the spread just once over that stretch, looking out-matched in every contest.

7. (Tie) New Mexico Lobos vs. Utah State Aggies (Spread: New Mexico +15.5)

Something’s gotta give in this Moutain West game. The New Mexico Lobos have scored just 57 points through four conference games, covering the spread once. Similarly, the Utah State Aggies are 0-3 ATS as the favorites and 1-4 ATS at home.

7. (Tie) UMass Minutemen vs. UConn Huskies (Spread: UMass +15.5)

After five seasons of disappointment, the UConn Huskies could become bowl eligible with wins in two of their last three. The odds are in their favor Saturday against the UMass Minutemen, entering the battle of Independents as steep -15.5 chalk.

9. Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (Spread: Nebraska +14.5)

Underachieving has become synonymous with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. A coaching change briefly re-invigorated the Big Ten basement dwellers; however, they face another heft spread at home in Week 10, as they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers as +14.5 underdogs.

10. Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Indiana Hoosiers (Spread: Indiana +14)

The Penn State Nittany Lions lost their second conference game in Week 9, all but eliminating them from the Big Ten Championship game. That could leave them in a bit of a flat spot against the Indiana Hoosiers, who are 3-2 straight up and against the spread at home.