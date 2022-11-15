We can infer a lot from betting lines. Implied probabilities, line movement, spreads, and totals provide information on what to expect when teams take the field. However, there’s also a level of uncertainty with college athletics suggesting anything could happen.

We’re adding another weapon to our college football arsenal, tracking the longest underdogs on the NCAAF betting board at BetMGM.

College Football Betting Lines Week 12: NCAAF Underdogs in Week 12

Rank Matchup Spread 1. UMass Minutemen vs. Texas A&M Aggies UMass +33.5 2. New Mexico State Aggies vs. Missouri Tigers New Mexico State +28.5 3. Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins Maryland +27.5 4. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs. Florida State Seminoles Louisiana +23.5 5. (Tie) Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentucky Wildcats Kentucky +22.5 5. (Tie) Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Nevada +22.5 7. (Tie) Tennessee Volunteers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks South Carolina +21.5 7. (Tie) Colorado State Rams vs. Air Force Falcons Colorado State +21.5 9. Boston College Eagles vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Boston College +21 10. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Georgia Tech +20.5

1. UMass Minutemen vs. Texas A&M Aggies (Spread: UMass +33.5)

Another week, another top-ten appearance for the UMass Minutemen on the longest underdogs board. The season mercifully comes to an end in a couple of weeks, but they’ll have to try their hand against the 3-7 Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.

2. New Mexico State Aggies vs. Missouri Tigers (Spread: New Mexico State +28.5)

The SEC’s conference play hiatus is also reflected in the second-longest odds, as the Missouri Tigers host the New Mexico State Aggies. New Mexico is a cool 5-4 against the spread this year, covering the number in four of their past five outings.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins (Spread: Maryland +27.5)

In all likelihood, the Ohio State Buckeyes playoff chances boil down to a Week 13 Big Ten matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. However, they can’t look past a Maryland Terrapins squad that is 4-1 at home.

4. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs. Florida State Seminoles (Spread: Louisiana +23.5)

After years of perpetual disappointment, the Florida State Seminoles are back to their winning ways in 2022. The Seminoles sit behind the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Atlantic standings and are positioned for their first bowl game since 2019. Meanwhile, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns need one more win to become bowl eligible, but thankfully they have a meeting with the Texas State Bobcats on the horizon.

5. (Tie) Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentucky Wildcats (Spread: Kentucky +22.5)

The Georgia Bulldogs have already secured a spot in the SEC Championship game against the LSU Tigers. While the Kentucky Wildcats are playing for pride after already clinching a berth to a bowl game and coming off last week’s humiliating loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores as -17.5 chalk.

5. (Tie) Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (Spread: Nevada +22.5)

The Nevada Wolf Pack is still looking for its first win in Mountain West play, but that’s unlikely to come against the conference-leading Fresno State Bulldogs. The Bulldogs haven’t fared well as the favorites, covering the spread in just two of seven contests.

7. (Tie) Tennessee Volunteers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (Spread: South Carolina +21.5)

Depending on how the rest of the schedule plays out, there may still be a path to the College Football Playoffs for the Tennessee Volunteers. But it will take an exceptional performance against the South Carolina Gamecocks this week, and Vanderbilt next week, if they want to woo the CFP committee.

7. (Tie) Colorado State Rams vs. Air Force Falcons (Spread: Colorado State +21.5)

Through ten games, two wins and 129 points are all the Colorado State Rams have to show for their efforts. Granted, the Rams have been effective at covering the spread lately, besting the number in four of their previous six. There’s a substantive jump in quality against the Air Force Falcons, who have accumulated nearly 300 points already this season while winning three of their last four.

9. Boston College Eagles vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Spread: Boston College +21)

No one can get a read on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish who, since the middle of October, dropped a contest to the Stanford Cardinal as -16.5 favorites, knocked off the top-ranked Clemson Tigers, and squeaked by the Navy Midshipmen 35-32 as -17 chalk. Even the 3-7 Boston College Eagles have a shot in Week 12 against the Fighting Irish.

10. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (Spread: Georgia Tech +20.5)

Irrespective of the outcome against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the North Carolina Tar Heels are headed back to the ACC Championship for the first time since 2015. North Carolina has covered the spread just once over their last three contests as favorites, but the Yellow Jackets have just one win over their previous four matchups.