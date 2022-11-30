The betting market is a reliable indicator of which teams have the best chance of winning on any given week. As such, we’re tracking the weekly moneyline leaders throughout the college football season to gauge which programs consistently rank among the best.

Which teams have the highest implied probability of securing a victory in Week 14?

College Football Odds Week 14: Biggest NCAAF Moneylines This Week

Rank Matchup Moneyline 1. LSU Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs Georgia -1,000 2. Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan Wolverines Michigan -800 3. (Tie) North Texas Mean Green vs. UTSA Roadrunners UTSA -300 3. (Tie) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Troy Trojans Troy -300 3. (Tie) Clemson Tigers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Clemson -300 6. UCF Knights vs. Tulane Green Wave Tulane -165 7. Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Boise State Broncos Boise State -160 8. Utah Utes vs. USC Trojans USC -155 9. Kansas State Wildcats vs. TCU Horned Frogs TCU -135 10. Toledo Rockets vs. Ohio Bobcats Toledo -125

1. LSU Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs (Moneyline: Georgia -1,000)

The SEC Championship matchup has been known for weeks. The Georgia Bulldogs enter Saturday’s contest against the LSU Tigers with the steepest odds on the board. Given the state of the college football landscape, the Bulldogs are likely headed to the playoffs, irrespective of the outcome.

2. Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan Wolverines (Moneyline: Michigan -800)

The Iowa Hawkeyes were stunned by the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 13, opening the door for the Purdue Boilermakers to make their first Big Ten Championship Game appearance in school history. They’ll face a stiff challenge from the defending champion Michigan Wolverines, who easily dispatched the Ohio State Buckeyes to earn the bid.

3. (Tie) North Texas Mean Green vs. UTSA Roadrunners (Moneyline: UTSA -300)

The UTSA Roadrunners are living up to their namesake, cruising past their competition en route to nine straight wins while scoring 30 or more points each time out. The North Texas Mean Green has been nearly as impressive, matching the Roadrunners’ 30-point benchmark in seven of their last eight.

3. (Tie) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Troy Trojans (Moneyline: Troy -300)

It became painfully evident after last week’s loss to the James Madison Dukes that the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers’ Sun Belt hopes rest on the injured foot of their starting quarterback, Grayson McCall. There’s still no word if he’ll take to the field against the Troy Trojans, but the betting line should move in their favor if he does.

3. (Tie) Clemson Tigers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (Moneyline: Clemson -300)

Another season, another perfect run through conference play for the Clemson Tigers. For the third time since 2018, Clemson finished a perfect 8-0 against ACC foes, setting the stage for a battle of Carolinas’ supremacy against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

6. UCF Knights vs. Tulane Green Wave (Moneyline: Tulane -165)

The UCF Knights may have exhausted their luck just getting to the AAC title bout. The Knights needed specific outcomes in Week 13 to get to championship weekend. Yet, they are modest underdogs against the mighty Tulane Green Wave, who will be looking to avenge their regular season loss to UCF.

7. Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Boise State Broncos (Moneyline: Boise State -160)

The Boise State Broncos rode their defense back to Mountain West glory, returning to the championship contest after a one-year sabbatical. They face the Fresno State Bulldogs, who were on a three-year hiatus between appearances.

8. Utah Utes vs. USC Trojans (Moneyline: USC -155)

An 11-win season elevated the USC Trojans to a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game and put them on the edge of their first playoff berth. Standing in their way are the Utah Utes, responsible for the Trojans’ only loss on the season.

9. Kansas State Wildcats vs. TCU Horned Frogs (Moneyline: TCU -135)

The Kansas State Wildcats had the TCU Horned Frogs on the mat in their Week 8 meeting. K-State took a 28-17 lead into the half before the Horned Frogs stormed back with 21 unanswered points to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. A similar battle is expected in Saturday’s Big 12 matchup.

10. Toledo Rockets vs. Ohio Bobcats (Moneyline: Toledo -125)

A two-game losing streak to end the season didn’t prevent the Toledo Rockets from earning a MAC title berth against the Ohio Bobcats. In fact, they enter the neutral site game as modest favorites against a Bobcats squad that went 7-1 against conference opponents.