The betting market is a reliable indicator of which teams have the best chance of winning on any given week. As such, we’re tracking the weekly moneyline leaders throughout the college football season to gauge which programs consistently rank among the best.

Which teams have the highest implied probability of securing a victory in Week 7?

College Football Odds Week 7: Biggest NCAAF Moneylines This Week

Rank Matchup Moneyline 1. UTSA Roadrunners vs. FIU Golden Panthers UTSA -10,000 2. (Tie) Temple Owls vs. UCF Knights UCF -3,300 2. (Tie) Charlotte 49ers vs. UAB Blazers UAB -3,300 4. (Tie) Buffalo Bulls vs. UMass Minutemen Buffalo -900 4. (Tie) ULM Warhawks vs. South Alabama Jaguars South Alabama -900 6. (Tie) Texas State Bobcats vs. Troy Trojans Troy -830 6. (Tie) Iowa State Cyclones vs. Texas Longhorns Texas -830 6. (Tie) Stanford Cardinal vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Notre Dame -830 9. Auburn Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels Ole Miss -715 10. (Tie) Arizona Wildcats vs. Washington Huskies Washington -625 10. (Tie) California Golden Bears vs. Colorado Buffaloes California -625

1. UTSA Roadrunners vs. FIU Golden Panthers (Moneyline: UTSA -10,000)

At 2-3, the FIU Golden Panthers are an unsuspecting underdog at home to the UTSA Roadrunners. However, that may discount their 73-0 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, a team the Roadrunners beat 31-28.

2. (Tie) Temple Owls vs. UCF Knights (Moneyline: UCF -3,300)

The Temple Owls scored three points last week, which sadly wasn’t their lowest total after getting shutout in Week 1. The UCF Knights are picking up steam, winning three straight and limiting their opponents to 19 or fewer points in each contest.

2. (Tie) Charlotte 49ers vs. UAB Blazers (Moneyline: UAB -3,300)

Thankfully for the Utah State Aggies and Colorado State Rams, one of these teams will have to win on Saturday. However, there are no assurances that either team will flourish offensively.

4. (Tie) Buffalo Bulls vs. UMass Minutemen (Moneyline: Buffalo -900)

The UMass Minutemen are about 59 seconds short of living up to their name. Their lone victory came against an FCS foe, while the Buffalo Bulls have won three straight, covering the spread each time.

4. (Tie) ULM Warhawks vs. South Alabama Jaguars (Moneyline: South Alabama -900)

The Miami (OH) RedHawks offense has been limited to 20 or fewer points in four of their five FBS meetings this season. Sadly, that’s better than the Bowling Green Falcons, who have scored 14 or fewer points in two of the past three weeks.

6. (Tie) Texas State Bobcats vs. Troy Trojans (Moneyline: Troy -830)

All three Texas State Bobcats’ victories have come at home, with the team failing to score more than 14 points as the visitors. Conversely, the Troy Trojans are 3-0 as the hosts and have covered the spread in five of six games this year.

6. (Tie) Iowa State Cyclones vs. Texas Longhorns (Moneyline: Texas -830)

Three consecutive Big 12 losses have killed all of the Iowa State Cyclones’ momentum from their 3-0 start to the season. The betting has elevated the Texas Longhorns to -830 chalk after last week’s decisive 49-0 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

6. (Tie) Stanford Cardinal vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Moneyline: Notre Dame -830)

The Stanford Cardinal haven’t had consecutive losing seasons since 2007-2008. That’s the destiny they are spiraling towards after their 1-4 start to the 2022 campaign. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defense has stopped better teams than Stanford.

9. Auburn Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels (Moneyline: Ole Miss -715)

Some of the shine has worn off the Auburn Tigers this season, dropping three of their last four games. That will continue against the ninth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels as they push for their first playoff appearance in school history.

10. (Tie) Arizona Wildcats vs. Washington Huskies (Moneyline: Washington -625)

The Arizona Wildcats football program has been in disarray for years, making this season’s 3-3 start to the year a resounding success. With games against the Washington Huskies, USC Trojans, Utah Utes, and UCLA Bruins on the horizon, those could be the only three wins until the end of November.

10. (Tie) California Golden Bears vs. Colorado Buffaloes (Moneyline: California -625)

It’s a pathetic indictment of your program when the 3-2 California Golden Bears are on the road as -625 moneyline favorites against the Colorado Buffaloes. A new head coach won’t solve the problems plaguing the Buffaloes, but it can’t make things worse.