The betting market is a reliable indicator of which teams have the best chance of winning on any given week. As such, we’re tracking the weekly moneyline leaders throughout the college football season to gauge which programs consistently rank among the best.

Which teams have the highest implied probability of securing a victory in Week 8?

College Football Odds Week 8: Biggest NCAAF Moneylines This Week

Rank Matchup Moneyline 1. Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Ohio State -10,000 2. (Tie) Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oregon State Beavers Oregon State -3,300 2. (Tie) UNLV Rebels vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Notre Dame -3,300 4. (Tie) Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Alabama -1,670 4. (Tie) San Jose State Spartans vs. New Mexico State Aggies San Jose State -1,670 6. Boston College Eagles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Wake Forest -1,400 7. Akron Zips vs. Kent State Golden Flashes Kent State -900 8. (Tie) Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Missouri Tigers Missouri -600 8. (Tie) FIU Panthers vs. Charlotte 49ers Charlotte -600 8. (Tie) Syracuse Orange vs. Clemson Tigers Clemson -600

1. Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (Moneyline: Ohio State -10,000)

No surprises at the top of the list, as the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes host the 3-3 Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa’s defense has looked solid early this season, but they’ll face their stiffest challenge of the season at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

2. (Tie) Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oregon State Beavers (Moneyline: Oregon State -3,300)

Somewhere in the Rocky Mountains, a Colorado Buffaloes supporter is still slow clapping their first victory of the season against the California Golden Bears. The Oregon State Beavers are in an entirely different weight class, setting the Buffs up for an early-round knockout on the road.

2. (Tie) UNLV Rebels vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Moneyline: Notre Dame -3,300)

Disappointment again for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who dropped their third loss of the season against the lowly Stanford Cardinal in Week 7. Nevertheless, oddsmakers are wagering that Notre Dame will bounce back with an improved effort against the UNLV Rebels, who have dropped two games in a row to the Air Force Falcons and San Jose State Spartans.

4. (Tie) San Jose State Spartans vs. New Mexico State Aggies (Moneyline: San Jose State -1,670)

Speaking of the Spartans, San Jose State is on the road for the third time in four weeks against the New Mexico State Aggies. The Aggies collected their second win of the season against the New Mexico Lobos and could use that momentum to keep things closer than anticipated in Week 8.

4. (Tie) Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (Moneyline: Alabama -1,670)

Losses are few and far between for the Alabama Crimson Tide, a notion reflected in their upcoming odds against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Bama hasn’t lost consecutive games since 2013 and is hefty -1670 chalk against the 24th-ranked Bulldogs.

6. Boston College Eagles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (Moneyline: Wake Forest -1,400)

Unfortunately for the Boston College Eagles, they still have six games left in the regular season, starting with Saturday’s matchup against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Wake Forest has one of the best offenses in the nation, a standard the Eagles and their 118th-ranked scoring offense can’t match.

7. Akron Zips vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (Moneyline: Kent State -900)

The Akron Zips and Kent State Golden Flashes enter Saturday’s MACtion with three combined wins. The Zips’ only win this year came against FCS St. Francis (PA), while Kent State is a perfect 2-0 in its friendly confines.

8. (Tie) Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Missouri Tigers (Moneyline: Missouri -600)

The Missouri Tigers host the Vanderbilt Commodores in a battle of the SEC East basement dwellers. Mizzou might be coming off three straight losses, but they’ve covered significant spreads in all three contests. The Tigers have an imposing defense, which doesn’t even appear to be a part of the Commodores’ game planning.

8. (Tie) FIU Panthers vs. Charlotte 49ers (Moneyline: Charlotte -600)

Quite the reversal of fortunes for the 1-6 Charlotte 49ers, who ended last week as one of the biggest underdogs, only to show up as a top-rated favorite this week. Although, it’s more of a damning indictment of how poorly the FIU Panthers have looked this season.

8. (Tie) Syracuse Orange vs. Clemson Tigers (Moneyline: Clemson -600)

Despite Saturday’s 34-28 win, the Clemson Tigers have fallen out of the top four in the AP Top 25. The Tigers will have their hands full with the 6-0 Syracuse Orange, who look to crack the top ten for the first time since 1992.