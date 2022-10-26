The betting market is a reliable indicator of which teams have the best chance of winning on any given week. As such, we’re tracking the weekly moneyline leaders throughout the college football season to gauge which programs consistently rank among the best.

Which teams have the highest implied probability of securing a victory in Week 9?

College Football Odds Week 9: Biggest NCAAF Moneylines This Week

Rank Matchup Moneyline 1. (Tie) Colorado State Rams vs. Boise State Broncos Boise State -5000 1. (Tie) Nevada Wolf Pack vs. San Jose State Spartans San Jose State -5,000 3. (Tie) Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs Georgia -3,300 3. (Tie) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Florida State Seminoles Florida State -3,300 5. Michigan State Spartans vs. Michigan Wolverines Michigan -2,500 6. South Florida Bulls vs. Houston Cougars Houston -1,000 7. (Tie) Oregon Ducks vs. California Golden Bears Oregon -900 7. (Tie) Charlotte 49ers vs. Rice Owls Rice -900 9. Stanford Cardinal vs. UCLA Bruins UCLA -770 10. Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Ohio State -700

1. (Tie) Colorado State Rams vs. Boise State Broncos (Moneyline: Boise State -5000)

Heading into Week 9 action, the 5-2 Boise State Broncos are the chalkiest team on the BetMGM betting board. There’s little doubt the Broncos will get past the lowly Colorado State Rams. However, Boise State is less effective against the spread, covering the number just twice as the betting favorite.

1. (Tie) Nevada Wolf Pack vs. San Jose State Spartans (Moneyline: San Jose State -5000)

The San Jose State Spartans will take to the field will heavy hearts against the Nevada Wolf Pack, playing without Camden McWright after his tragic passing. The Spartans won’t let their teammate down.

3. (Tie) Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs (Moneyline: Georgia -3300)

The Florida Gators have dropped three of their first four conference games, and the betting market doesn’t like their chances against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Other than a couple of losses to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia’s last loss came to the Gators back in 2020.

3. (Tie) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Florida State Seminoles (Moneyline: Florida State -3300)

The shoe is on the other foot in the other Orange vs. Peach State game. The Florida State Seminoles are pricey -3300 chalk as they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in ACC action. FSU has dropped three straight conference matchups, while the Yellow Jackets have won in two of their previous three despite being underdogs in both contests.

5. Michigan State Spartans vs. Michigan Wolverines (Moneyline: Michigan -2500)

Revenge will be on the minds of the Michigan Wolverines after last year’s defeat at the hands of the Michigan State Spartans. Michigan has been one of the stingiest defensive units in the nation and should have no problem corralling a Spartans squad that has scored 20 or fewer in three of their last four.

6. South Florida Bulls vs. Houston Cougars (Moneyline: Houston -1000)

A 42-20 victory over the FCS Howard Bison is all the South Florida Bulls have to show for their efforts this year. The moneyline could shift even further in the Houston Cougars direction, as the team is 3-1 at home.

7. (Tie) Oregon Ducks vs. California Golden Bears (Moneyline: Oregon -900)

The Oregon Ducks offense is roaming freely, putting up the fifth-most yards and 13th-most points against FBS schools. Things will end poorly for a California Golden Bears team that has lost four of their last five.

7. (Tie) Charlotte 49ers vs. Rice Owls (Moneyline: Rice -900)

No team experienced a more significant turnaround in their implied odds than the Charlotte 49ers. Last week, the 49ers were priced as -600 chalk against the FIU Golden Panthers, a game they lost 34-15. Now, they head into Saturday’s Conference USA meeting against the Rice Owls as +600 underdogs, a 71.4% swing.

9. Stanford Cardinal vs. UCLA Bruins (Moneyline: UCLA -770)

The UCLA Bruins are still in the running for the Pac-12 Championship game, despite losing to the Ducks last time out. They’ll have to run the table, starting with Week 9’s meeting with the Stanford Cardinal, and get some help if they hope to get back to the championship game for the first time since 2012.

10. Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (Moneyline: Ohio State -700)

Without question, the Ohio State Buckeyes have been one of the best teams in the country. They are a perfect 7-0 t start the campaign, going 4-0-1 against the spread over the past five weeks. However, the Penn State Nittany Lions are 4-0 at home, giving up just 302.8 yards per game. This game could be closer than the betting line implies.