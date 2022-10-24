Fall is in full swing, it’s Halloween weekend, and Week 9 of the 2022 college football season is here. Let’s look at BetMGM’s college football odds to see who is expected to blow out the opposition this weekend.

Here are the biggest NCAAF spreads this week, ranked from highest to lowest:

College Football Odds Week 9: Biggest NCAAF Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 Colorado State at Boise State Boise State -27.5 2 Nevada at San Jose State San Jose State -24.5 T3 Michigan State at Michigan Michigan -22.5 T3 Florida vs. Georgia Georgia -22.5 5 Georgia Tech at Florida State Florida State -21.5 6 South Florida at Houston Houston -17.5 7 Charlotte at Rice Rice -16.5 T8 Oregon at California Oregon -15.5 T8 USC at Arizona USC -15.5 T8 Stanford at UCLA UCLA -15.5 T8 Ohio State at Penn State Ohio State -15.5

1. Colorado State at Boise State (-27.5)

It’s been a nightmarish first season in Fort Collins for Jay Norvell. The Colorado State Rams (2-5) are the biggest underdog of the weekend as they head to the surf turf to face a Boise State Broncos (5-2) team that has won three straight.

2. Nevada at San Jose State (-24.5)

Things haven’t gone well at Norvell’s former stomping grounds, either. The Nevada Wolfpack (2-6) look to snap a six-game losing streak as they head to the Bay Area to face the San Jose State Spartans (4-2).

T3. Michigan State at Michigan (-22.5)

They say that you can throw away the records regarding rivalry games, but the betting market disagrees with that statement. The Michigan Wolverines (7-0) look to stay undefeated as Jim Harbaugh’s squad has its sight set on the playoffs.

T3.Florida vs. Georgia (-22.5)

Speaking of rivalry games, the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party goes down this weekend in Jacksonville. The Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) are naturally the heavy favorite.

5. Georgia Tech at Florida State (-21.5)

The Florida State Seminoles (4-3) have lost three straight games, but that isn’t stopping the betting market from making them heavy favorites against a bad Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4) team.

6. South Florida at Houston (-17.5)

A darkhorse pick by many to win the AAC this season, the Houston Cougars (4-3) have taken a step back in 2022. Still, Dana Holgorsen’s squad is expected to handle business at home in Week 9.

7. Charlotte at Rice (-16.5)

The Charlotte 49ers’ (1-7) are having a disastrous season and will play the rest of the season under interim head coach Peter Rossomando after Will Healy was let go this weekend. The Rice Owls (4-3) will look to take a step toward bowl eligibility.

T8. Oregon (-15.5) at California

There are three heavy favorites in the PAC-12 tied at -15.5, the first of whom is the Oregon Ducks (6-1). Dan Lanning looks to make it seven straight victories with a winnable road trip to Berkely.

T8. USC (-15.5) at Arizona

Fresh off a bye week, the USC Trojans (6-1) head to the desert as -15.5 favorites.

T8. Stanford at UCLA (-15.5)

Will this be a bounce-back spot for the UCLA Bruins (6-1) after Chip Kelly’s team suffered its first defeat of the season a week ago in Autzen? The betting market seems to think so.

T8. Ohio State (-15.5) at Penn State

Ryan Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) look to keep its undefeated record intact with a difficult road trip to Happy Valley. The betting market is anticipating another comfortable win for C.J. Stroud and company.