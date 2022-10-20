With Week 8 of college football rapidly approaching, don’t delay placing your parlays. With some great potential payouts this weekend, here’s a look at some of the best parlays to put a bet on this weekend.

Underdogs to the Parlay Winner?

Bets: Ole Miss +1.5 at LSU, South Carolina +3 hosting Texas A&M

Odds: +264

Payout: $364.46 on $100 bet

Ole Miss opens as 1.5 underdogs on the road in Death Valley against LSU to start this parlay. Although the Geaux Tigers have a home-field advantage, the No. 7 ranked Rebels have a high-powered offense led by Jaxson Dart. Saturday’s matchup could go down to the wire, but Ole Miss has a good chance to steal a win on the road. Conversely, South Carolina will host the Aggies and come in as the underdog. The Gamecocks’ head coach, Shane Beamer, has done a great job of having his team buy-in as of late, and it wouldn’t come as a shock if USC handles business at home.

The More Points, the Merrier?

Bets: Mississippi State at Alabama OVER 61.5, Texas A&M at South Carolina OVER 45.5

Odds: +272

Payout: $372.73 on $100 Bet

In an SEC showdown between two great offenses in Alabama and Mississippi State, this is a parlay that you may not want to miss. The Crimson Tide will almost certainly get their fair share of points, and following a loss to the Volunteers, the holes in the Crimson Tide’s secondary were exploited. Will Rogers and the Bulldogs will look to attack the weak spot of Bama’s defense, which could lead to this one being a high-scoring game. The Aggies have been struggling a bit on offense lately, but the Carolina defense could provide plenty of opportunities for A&M to capitalize. Still, the same goes for the Gamecocks. Texas A&M has allowed an average of 189.5 rush yards per game, and USC’s Marshawn Lloyd has been terrorizing defenses in recent matchups. If South Carolina can get the rushing game going, it could open up the offense for the Gamecocks and Spencer Rattler. The Gamecocks and Aggies’ 45.5 over/under may be the most appealing of the weekend.