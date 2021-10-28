Colorado vs. Oregon Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Oregon Ducks (6-1) look to continue their push toward a PAC-12 Championship run with the possibility of a playoff spot on the line. First, they’ll need to win out against the remainder of the schedule — no small ask, considering they already have a loss to Stanford on their resume.

It’s been a season full of misery for Colorado. The Buffaloes sit at 2-5 on the season and represent the worst offense in the country in terms of total yardage with only 238 per game. They simply can’t move the ball — they’ve accumulated more than 260 yards only once against FBS competition and most recently managed only seven first downs in the entire game against California.

It hasn’t all been pretty for the Ducks, either, but they’ve mostly taken care of business (ahem, except against Stanford) and likely control their destiny if they win out. While they appear to be the vastly superior team in this matchup, they haven’t fared well covering spread as the home favorite, going only 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games in such an instance.

The Ducks are typically a team to back as an underdog rather than to cover a large spread. Coach Mario Cristobal and this staff rarely try to run up the score and tend to be more conservative with their game plans. That said, it’s hard to trust Colorado to score many points at all, considering they haven’t scored more than 14 points against an FBS team other than Arizona.

The model likes Colorado, but we’re not so sure. With everything considered, the Under looks like the best play as Colorado can’t move the ball and Oregon has eclipsed 35 points only once this season against FBS competition (again, against Arizona).