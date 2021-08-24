Cubs Will Re-Assess Nico Hoerner Situation Later This Week
August 23Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Chicago Cubs utilityman Nico Hoerner has been rehabilitating a straight right oblique incurred at the end of July, but things don’t appear to be progressing as anticipated. Hoerner left mid-at-bat during his rehabilitation game on Sunday.
The Cubs have shut down the 24-year-old with a plan to resume baseball activities later this week, at which point Hoerner’s situation can be re-assessed. Hoerner was playing with High-A South Bend when he suffered the setback.
Hoerner was on his way to setting career-highs in batting average, on-base percentage, and on-base plus slugging percentage when he went down with the injury. With the remainder of the Cubs season nothing more than a formality, it’s not likely that the Cubs rush Hoerner back from his oblique injury.
The Cubs host the Colorado Rockies for the first of a three-game set on Monday night. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cubs priced as modest -126 home favorites, as they look to snap out of their three-game funk.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.