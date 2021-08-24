Cubs Will Re-Assess Nico Hoerner Situation Later This Week

Chicago Cubs utilityman Nico Hoerner has been rehabilitating a straight right oblique incurred at the end of July, but things don’t appear to be progressing as anticipated. Hoerner left mid-at-bat during his rehabilitation game on Sunday.

The Cubs have shut down the 24-year-old with a plan to resume baseball activities later this week, at which point Hoerner’s situation can be re-assessed. Hoerner was playing with High-A South Bend when he suffered the setback.

https://twitter.com/PJ_Mooney/status/1429953267451129866

Hoerner was on his way to setting career-highs in batting average, on-base percentage, and on-base plus slugging percentage when he went down with the injury. With the remainder of the Cubs season nothing more than a formality, it’s not likely that the Cubs rush Hoerner back from his oblique injury.

The Cubs host the Colorado Rockies for the first of a three-game set on Monday night. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cubs priced as modest -126 home favorites, as they look to snap out of their three-game funk.