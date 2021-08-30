Daily Numbers Game: U.S. Open Numbers

The US Open got underway on Monday, with a prize pool expected to reach $57.5 million this year. Last year, the coronavirus pandemic resulted in around $53 million in a prize pool as fans were not allowed to attend. However, as America’s premier tennis tournament, you can be sure the business executives will squeeze every last available dollar.

ESPN offers 130 hours of wall-to-wall coverage across its platforms via its cables and streaming services. The tournament should draw even more interest as Novak Djokovic attempts to win a calendar Grand Slam. If that’s not enough, studies have shown a pent-up demand for this tournament. It’s widely known to play a key role in funding the USTA’s plan for growth and beyond.

Another positive thing is that for the first time, they’re partnering with a mental health consultant. The purpose is to understand better how to communicate with the players. This is just one of many examples of the UTSA reinvesting money back into its players and the sport.

Do you think Djokovic can win his fourth major this year?

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find him as a -150 odds-on favorite to win the title.