Deluth Trading Cure Bowl Preview: UTSA vs. Troy Insights
Danny Mogollon
The full slate of 43 bowl games begins this Friday, December 16, with Miami (OH) out of the MAC, taking on the C-USA’s UAB in the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl. The better game that day is the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl between No. 24 Troy and No. 25 UTSA, a pair of conference champs.
The Trojans went 11-2, including an impressive 10-2 ATS, tied for the second-best record among FBS schools. The Roadrunners were also 11-2, as neither team has lost since September. UTSA was dropped by Houston and Texas, while Troy fell to Ole Miss and Appalachian State.
UTSA is still searching for the program’s first bowl win, and they got a big boost when a collective stepped up to keep stellar quarterback Frank Harris who decided to return in 2023 rather than test the transfer portal.
Key Duluth Trading Cure Bowl Matchup:
UTSA is undefeated (15-0) when intercepting at least one pass since the 2021 season, tied for best in FBS (average: .621).
Troy is 5-1 (.833) when not throwing an interception since the 2021 season, tied for 13th-best in FBS (average: .584).
UTSA Roadrunner Insights:
Harris has a passer rating of 177.1 on 3rd down (72.0 Pass Attempts), seventh best among FBS quarterbacks (average: 124.9).
Joshua Cephus has 6.5 receptions per game (71/11), tied for 11th best among FBS skill players (average: 1.8).
Zakhari Franklin has caught 13 touchdown passes in the Red Zone since last season, the second most among FBS skill players.
De’Corian Clark has caught five touchdown passes in close and late situations since last season, tied for most among FBS receivers.
UTSA has allowed opponents to catch just 33 of 90 passes (37% Reception Pct) in the Red Zone since last season, which is the best among Non-Power 5 teams (average: 54%).
Troy Trojans Insights:
Troy skill players have 11 receptions for 20 or more yards in close and late situations, tied for second-most among FBS teams.
Troy WRs have 13 receptions for 20 or more yards in the fourth quarter, tied for third-most among FBS teams.
Troy has allowed ten touchdowns on 227 completions (22.7 per TD), second best among Non-Power 5 teams (average: 11.7).
Troy WRs have caught seven touchdown passes in close and late situations, second most among FBS teams.
Troy has allowed a passer rating of just 114.9 (377.0 Pass Attempts), fourth best among Non-Power 5 Teams (average: 133.8).
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.