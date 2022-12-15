The full slate of 43 bowl games begins this Friday, December 16, with Miami (OH) out of the MAC, taking on the C-USA’s UAB in the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl. The better game that day is the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl between No. 24 Troy and No. 25 UTSA, a pair of conference champs.

The Trojans went 11-2, including an impressive 10-2 ATS, tied for the second-best record among FBS schools. The Roadrunners were also 11-2, as neither team has lost since September. UTSA was dropped by Houston and Texas, while Troy fell to Ole Miss and Appalachian State.

UTSA is still searching for the program’s first bowl win, and they got a big boost when a collective stepped up to keep stellar quarterback Frank Harris who decided to return in 2023 rather than test the transfer portal.

Key Duluth Trading Cure Bowl Matchup:

UTSA is undefeated (15-0) when intercepting at least one pass since the 2021 season, tied for best in FBS (average: .621).

Troy is 5-1 (.833) when not throwing an interception since the 2021 season, tied for 13th-best in FBS (average: .584).

UTSA Roadrunner Insights:

Harris has a passer rating of 177.1 on 3rd down (72.0 Pass Attempts), seventh best among FBS quarterbacks (average: 124.9).

Joshua Cephus has 6.5 receptions per game (71/11), tied for 11th best among FBS skill players (average: 1.8).

has 6.5 receptions per game (71/11), tied for 11th best among FBS skill players (average: 1.8). Zakhari Franklin has caught 13 touchdown passes in the Red Zone since last season, the second most among FBS skill players.

has caught 13 touchdown passes in the Red Zone since last season, the second most among FBS skill players. De’Corian Clark has caught five touchdown passes in close and late situations since last season, tied for most among FBS receivers.

has caught five touchdown passes in close and late situations since last season, tied for most among FBS receivers. UTSA has allowed opponents to catch just 33 of 90 passes (37% Reception Pct) in the Red Zone since last season, which is the best among Non-Power 5 teams (average: 54%).

Troy Trojans Insights: