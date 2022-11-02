BETTING NCAA NCAAF
01:39 PM, November 2, 2022

Duke Blue Devils vs. Boston College Eagles Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

joecervenka joecervenka

Duke Blue Devils (5-3) @ Boston College Eagles (2-6)

Date: Nov. 04 | Time: 7:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Duke Blue Devils  Open -3.5   -105   O 49.5   -110   -450  
 Current -9.5   -115   47.5   -110   -375  
Boston College Eagles  Open +3.5   -115   U 49.5   -110   +340  
 Current +9.5   -105   47.5   -110   +290  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 11 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Duke is 4-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 61.3 points per game which has been on average 0 points under the line for those games.

In 12 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Boston College is 5-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 51.8 points per game which has been on average 1.3 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Duke and Boston College average 56.6 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 9.1 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 11 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Duke is 2-9-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -15.8 points per game which has been on average 9 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 12 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Boston College is 7-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -0.2 points per game which has been on average 2.7 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Duke and Boston College average 7.8 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 17.3 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.