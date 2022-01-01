EPL Betting Breakfast: Leeds vs. Burnley

As the summit of the English Premier League is looking more and more like a foregone conclusion, the relegation battle has become a race gathering more interest. With the bottom five teams in grave danger of relegation and Everton doing everything possible to join them, the struggle to avoid dropping down is wide open. Both Leeds and Burnley will be geared up to get the New Year off to the right start knowing that matches against fellow relegation candidates become a match of double jeopardy. With Burnley already in the drop zone and Leeds teetering just five points above them, both squads will be desperate to achieve Premier League safety. Who will have the fight required to get the valuable and rare three points this weekend? We examine this basement brawl for you right here, but you can check all the latest odds for this week’s games at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Leeds vs. Burnley Match Information

Leeds (3-7-8, 16 points: 16th) | Burnley (1-8-6, 11 points: 18th)

Match Date: Sunday, January 2

Match Time: 9:00 am ET

Venue: Elland Road – Leeds, England

Leeds vs. Burnley , Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Leeds +110| Draw +250 | Burnley +240

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over -112 | Under -108

Odds to be relegated: Leeds +300 | Burnley -135

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Leeds vs. Burnley , News, Analysis, and Picks

Leeds vs. Burnley Predictions and Picks

Burnley (+240)

Burnley (+240) manager Sean Dyche has had his share of relegation battles in Burnley’s precarious stay in the Premier League. Since being promoted in 2016, Burnley has finished in the bottom five in all but one year. Finishing in 17th, just one place above the dreaded relegation zone last season, Burnley are again playing with fire as they find themselves in danger of returning to the Championship division. Trailing Watford by two points, Burnley will be desperate for three points in a winnable match versus fellow relegation candidates Leeds (+110) at Elland Road.

Despite being without a win in their past five matches, Burnley supporters will be not so quietly confident as the winless stretch isn’t as bad as it seems. Burnley has made four draws in that time, including a very surprising one away to Chelsea. Burnley has only allowed six goals in those five games, with three of those opponents in the top half of the table. With the generous goal allowing Leeds as opponents this week, Burnley should feel confident that they can climb out of the relegation zone.

Leeds have allowed an average of four goals per game in the past four matches and have only one win in their previous eight. The injury situation at Leeds is about as good as their defense of late. Ten regulars, including star man Patrick Bamford, will be unavailable this weekend, so the experience level for the club will pale in comparison to Burnley. They are only without the services of Ashley Barnes.

The seasoned relegation battling Burnley will be well prepared for the high-intensity match against a diminished and slumping Leeds. Take the visitors in what promises to be a card-ridden battle of cellar-dwellers at a frozen and blustery Elland Road.

All EPL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid