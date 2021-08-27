EPL Betting Breakfast Week 3 (Kick-offs 10 am ET and earlier) 

It’s only two games into the EPL campaign, but West Ham is top of the league! Hammers supporters are not only enjoying their first look from the summit since 2006, but they also have a bird’s eye view of cross-town rivals Arsenal’s plummet into relegation territory. David Moyes and his men try to keep a perfect record intact as the top-scoring club in England welcomes Crystal Palace to London Stadium. We break down whether the Hammers will keep hammering in week three of EPL betting breakfast or if Palace can spoil the party. Don’t forget to check all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook!

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace Match Information

West Ham (2-0-0, 6 points) | Arsenal (0-1-1, 1 point)

Match Date: Saturday, August 28

Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Venue: London Stadium – London, England

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: West Ham -175 | Draw +300 | Crystal Palace +500

Over/Under 3.5 Goals: Over (+230) | Under (-300)

Odds to Win the League: West Ham +7500 | Crystal Palace +10000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace News, Analysis, and Picks

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace Predictions & Picks

West Ham (-175)

Over 3.5 Goals (+230)

Anytime Goalscorer – Michail Antonio (+110)

West Ham (-175) are tops in the Premier League. Yes, it is only two weeks in, but the Hammers have looked very impressive indeed. Not only are they out to an early lead in the title race, but they also boast the leading scorer in the league in Michail Antonio, who has three goals and had a magical weekend against Leicester with a pair. If that weren’t enough, he is also second in the EPL in assists. But West Ham is far from a one-man show. Saïd Benrahma is also in the top three in goals and assists, having a pair of each in this young season.

Hammer success is a train that has been rolling since last year as well. They have only lost two home games in the top flight in the past 12 months. Those losses came to Chelsea and Merseyside giants Liverpool. With both of those games only a one-goal affair, West Ham has the rightful claim to the big boys club. They have been a solid enterprise at home even when underdogs, so Crystal Palace (+500) will have their hands more than full with the most potent attack in the EPL.

On the other hand, Palace hasn’t even found the net this year, falling three-nil to Chelsea and scraping a scoreless draw versus newbies Brentford. Crystal Palace may find it difficult to stave off relegation this season, having won only ten of their past 35 games. Not only that, Palace played Watford during the week in a league cup fixture in yet another failed attempt to find a goal. Coming across a rested West Ham who is frothing at the mouth, having scored four in each of their first two games, the writing is on the wall. West Ham should keep the party going in fine fashion, and Antonio (+110) looks like money to score again. It could be a long afternoon for Palace.