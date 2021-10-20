EPL Champions Futures Odds and Analysis

Eight weeks into the season, The English Premier League battle is heating up and separating the pretenders from the contenders. It’s a log jam near the summit, so we take a closer look at a few of this year’s hopefuls for the EPL crown, and you can check out dozens of futures offerings at Fanduel Sportsbook

TOP 10 ODDS TO WIN THE ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester City -115

Chelsea +210

Liverpool +380

Manchester United +3400

Arsenal +12000

Tottenham Hotspur +16000

Everton +19000

West Ham +19000

Leicester City +43000

Newcastle +42000

MANCHESTER CITY (-115)

The defending Premier League champions are sitting third and are only two points behind current leaders Chelsea. Looking to make it four seasons out of five this campaign, Pep Guardiola’s men certainly don’t lack championship pedigree. With newly acquired Englishman Jack Grealish and a blossoming Phil Foden added to the starting lineup, which already boasts world-class talent with Ederson and Kevin De Bruyne, it’s easy to see why sportsbooks list them as the favorite. With difficult away fixtures in Spurs, Chelsea, and Liverpool already in the books, the sky’s the limit for the sky blues.

CHELSEA (+210)

Chelsea last lifted the trophy in the 2016-17 campaign, and they look to be a serious threat once again. The current league leaders have only one loss this season and boast the best defense in the league, allowing only three goals all season. The diversified attack of Chelsea is a feature that other teams will find challenging to deal with and offers a hedge against injury woes. The Blues have had twelve different players on the scoresheet so far, and this variety in goal-scoring bodes well for a push to the title.

LIVERPOOL (+380)

The 2020 champions Liverpool have finished in the top four every year since 2016 and have had two plus 90-point totals in the timeframe. By the looks of the crowded field, they will need similar totals this year to take the top prize. So far, the Reds look up to the challenge and have put up very impressive results, scoring a league-leading 22 goals, sitting just one point behind league leaders Chelsea. Liverpool, the only remaining unbeaten team in the league, is a good value at (+380). Not only do they employ the league’s top scorer in Mohamed Salah, but they also have three of the top five with Sadio Mané, and Roberto Firmino added in. The fearsome trio has 16 goals which equal the entire Manchester United output, so the Reds look to mean business in 2022.

MANCHESTER UNITED (+1400)

The return of Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo had many supporters and pundits guessing the missing piece to the United puzzle had finally been found. It has been eight years and five months since the historic club last tasted Premier League glory, and with recent form, the wait stands to be prolonged. With a losing record since the return of the aging Ronaldo, United is winless in their last three and lacks on-field cohesiveness in this cold streak.

United will need to turn it around very quickly if they can have any hope left. The eventual champion in the past four seasons has averaged less than four losses for the entire season. With only eight games gone, United already has lost two, so the margin for error is very thin for them, and they seem to be going in the opposite direction.

