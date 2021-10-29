EPL Week 10 Betting Breakfast: Liverpool vs. Brighton

High-flying Liverpool has been inflicting severe pain to English Premier League opponents this season and are still the only unbeaten team in the league. The surprising and defensively sound Brighton, and Hove Albion make the trip north to try and upset Jurgen Klopp’s apple cart this weekend. With only two losses themselves, Brighton has had their share of success this season as well. Can the Seagulls’ organized and disciplined defense travel to fortress Anfield and pull off an upset this weekend? Only trailing Liverpool by six points in the table and just two out of the top four, Brighton support will certainly have a modest level of optimism. We look at this north versus south battle in today’s edition of the Betting Breakfast but make sure you check out all the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Liverpool vs. Brighton Match Information

Liverpool (6-3-0, 21 points) | Brighton (4-3-2, 15 points)

Match Date: Saturday, October 30

Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Venue: Anfield Stadium – Liverpool, England

Liverpool vs. Brighton, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Liverpool -420 | Draw +550 | Brighton +1000

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over (-190) | Under (+156)

Odds to Win the League: Liverpool +250 | Brighton +43000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Liverpool vs. Brighton, News, Analysis, and Picks

Liverpool vs. Brighton Predictions & Picks

Liverpool (-420)

Over 2.5 (-190)

Anytime goalscorer Mohamed Salah (-190)

Liverpool clean sheet (-112)

When the Seagulls travel to Anfield this weekend, they have the top four firmly within their grasp. An upset win could catapult them to third place. Last season before an empty Kop, Brighton did precisely what they hope to achieve this weekend. The famous 1-nil victory for the southerners was the first in 39 years. The Brighton men will be hungry for seconds on Saturday, but they will be up against it, facing the white-hot Reds. Last season’s upset came in the middle of Liverpool’s worst run of the campaign and its worst home losing streak in five decades.

Eight months on, and the mood around Anfield is quite different. Last week the Reds demolished their arch-rivals Manchester United in a no-contest affair, winning 5-0. In five games, the Reds have had 21 goals and only allowed two, with both of those coming from fellow contenders Manchester City. Mohamed Salah is in world-class form and is raising legitimate proclaim that the best player in the world at the moment plies his trade at Anfield. Salah is pulling away in the race for the Golden Boot, and Liverpool leads the league in goals, clean sheets, passing, and crosses.

Unlike last season, the Seagulls will have the vociferous support that composes Liverpool’s twelfth man to deal with as well. After the superb performance at Old Trafford last week, Anfield will be especially loud, so imagining a Brighton success this weekend seems only a holiday coast dream. The addition of monster-sized Ibrahima Konaté in the back four last week proved to be the final nail in United’s coffin and seems to complete Liverpool’s backline as he made his second start of the season. The propensity of Brighton to loop balls into the box will be met by two of the biggest center backs in the game, so there will need to be another approach. That approach is yet to be discovered by any club this season, and there is little reason to hope this weekend will be different. Look for Salah to continue his wild run at the history books and Liverpool to add to their league-leading clean sheets in another high-scoring spectacle in which the over 2.5 is ever probable.