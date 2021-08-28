EPL Week 3 Wagering Weekend Windup: Liverpool vs. Chelsea

It’s only Week 3 in the EPL’s embryonic 2021 edition, and already the race for the title is heating up. Perrenial title challengers Liverpool and Chelsea lock horns in a critical and highly anticipated match at Anfield for top spot honors. Liverpool-Chelsea is the game of the week in EPL action, and we take a closer look at the matchup in this week’s EPL Weekend windup. Don’t forget to check all the odds for this week’s EPL action at FanDuel Sportsbook!

Liverpool vs. Chelsea Match Information

Liverpool (2-0-0, 6 points) | Chelsea (2-0-0, 6 points)

Match Date: Saturday, August 28

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Anfield Stadium – Liverpool, England

Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Liverpool +145 | Draw +220 | Chelsea -195

Over/Under 1.5 Goals: Over (-320 | Under (+245)

Odds to Win the League: Liverpool +430| Chelsea +270

Liverpool vs. Chelsea News, Analysis, and Picks

Liverpool (+145)

Under (+245)

Liverpool to keep clean sheet (+220)

The biggest match of the weekend features Liverpool and Chelsea. Red vs. blue. Two teams with identical records. With two wins each and exact goal difference to boot. Both clubs feature improved threats to champions Manchester City who has already posted a loss in week one. Two teams who are equally desperate to separate from the pack with a deep belief in the hands they hold. All the chips are on the table for this encounter, and both clubs are all in.

European champions, Chelsea, come to Anfield with chests puffed out and reunited with Romelu Lukaku, the second top goalscorer in Italy’s Serie A last season with 24 goals for Internationale Milan.

Liverpool is enjoying a return to championship form, which saw them dominate the EPL in 2020 by an astonishing 18 point margin. Virgil Van Dyck has returned to his dominance and is living up to his title as the world’s best center-back.

Back in form, Liverpool has already managed to bank two clean sheets in two matches. Not only this, but they’ve also only allowed only six shots on target in those two games. Indeed there is a pattern emerging that shows just how critical Van Dyck is to this club.

The apparent drop-off in defensive integrity of the Reds last season was apparent as Juergen Klopp failed to find a suitable pairing in the middle to replace the big man. The numbers without Virgil in the lineup are hard to ignore. The Reds are worse in almost every statistical category without Virgil in the lineup. Goals conceded, goals scored, clean sheets, you name it. Most critically, Liverpool had a historic 99 points in their 2020 championship season with Virgil. Then followed that with a staggering drop-off of 30 points to just 69 the following year without him.

The good news now for Liverpool, at least, is that he is back. He also has a new partner in Ibrahima Konate, who arrives from Red Bull Leipzig and is similar in stature and physical style of play. Even more physically imposing than Van Dyck, Konate makes Liverpool’s backline resemble a red wall.

Chelsea will be hard-pressed to get Lukaku free into space with the duo red giants in the middle, but another option for Chelsea comes in the form of Timo Werner. The Chelsea striker has been struggling to find the net and has even heard boos from home fans at Stamford Bridge. With Wermers’s struggles in finding the goal and Liverpool’s return of their big man in the middle, the pair of aces that Chelsea holds in the form of Lukaku may be in for a bad beat on the Mersey River.

Arguably the most vocal and hostile fans in Europe is Liverpool’s ace up their sleeve. Fifty thousand Reds supporters are warming up vocal cords to produce a red flush in distinct contrast to last year’s empty Anfield, which can only mean one thing. Another clean sheet for Liverpool in a low-scoring affair.