EPL Week 4 Betting Breakfast: Brentford vs. Brighton

Perhaps only overshadowed by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, the story of the year in this young EPL season has to be the undefeated Brentford. After seeing off Arsenal in shocking fashion in week one, Brentford earned two impressive ties versus Southampton and Aston Villa, both of which were on the road. The Brentford Community Stadium will be rocking this Saturday afternoon as they welcome their club back home when they play host to the visiting Brighton and Hove Albion. Does the Brentford Premier League Cinderella story continue, or do the seagulls spoil the homecoming party? We take a closer look at this matchup, but you can check out all the odds for this week’s EPL action at FanDuel Sportsbook!

Brentford vs. Brighton Match Information

Brentford (1-0-2, 4 points) | Brighton (2-1-0, 6 points)

Match Date: Saturday, September 11

Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Venue: Brentford Community Stadium – Brentford, England

Brentford vs. Brighton, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Brentford +180 | Draw +210 | Brighton +170

Over/Under 1.5 Goals: Over (-220) | Under (+176)

Odds to Win the League: Brentford +10000 | Brighton +10000

Brentford vs. Brighton, News, Analysis, and Picks

Brentford vs. Brighton Predictions & Picks

Brighton (+170)

Under 1.5 Goals (+176)

Brentford FC (+180) continues to ride a wave of euphoria as they welcome Brighton this Saturday and look to build on an impressive defensive record. Only league-leading Tottenham Hotspur have allowed fewer goals than the stingy backline of the Bees. After three matches, Brentford has allowed only one goal. How do Premier League rookies achieve such a tight defensive ship? To start with, they defend with the whole team rather than rely on the back four stoppers. Remarkably, Brentford forward Sergi Canós leads the league in tackles. No wonder then that Brentford keeper David Rea is second in the EPL in clean sheets. Brentford boss Thomas Frank has made the defensive effort a whole team project and now has his sights on the record books with one of the best starts by a promoted team in EPL history.

However, Brighton (+170) comes into Brentford with confidence in finding the net, having won two of their first three matches so far. Even Brentford frontman Thomas Frank declared them to be the most difficult opponent on their schedule so far. It’s a declaration that won’t sit well with Gunners fans who faced them in week one and were embarrassed at home two-nil by the newbies. But the truth must prevail, and Frank’s description of Brighton seems accurate. Adam Webster, Brighton’s stalwart defender, leads the entire league in passing with 272 and has more touches than any other player with 332. At the same time, Brighton has fewer passes than only giants Manchester City and Liverpool. On the attacking side, the Seagulls also boast the second most prolific crosser of the ball in Pascal Groß with 29.

The domination of Brighton on top of the statistical analysis charts of the EPL shows they are a team on the rise and may offer too much for Brentford’s Cinderella story to continue. Even in Brighton’s only loss to Everton in Week 3, they still had the majority of the ball with 65% possession.

The homecoming ball is usually a romantic affair, but sometimes the glass slipper just doesn’t fit no matter how much you cram desperate feet into them. Brighton’s organized attack and dominant ball possession mean the fairy tale ending isn’t to be. Take Brighton for the win in a low-scoring affair with the under 1.5.