EPL Week 4 Betting Breakfast: Manchester United vs. Newcastle

The ever-popular international break is over, and the EPL resumes business in what has already been an engaging if not shocking campaign so far. We have the usual suspects crowded at the top of the table, with Tottenham leading the way and no less than five clubs tied for second place, only two points adrift. An old legend makes a highly anticipated return to Old Trafford while formerly great teams engage in relegation battles in the league’s basement. It’s week four of a fantastically unpredictable EPL season, and we have the breakdown right here of crucial matches this weekend. The return Of living legend Christiano Ronaldo this weekend to Manchester United takes center stage, but don’t forget; you can check out all the EPL odds for this weekend’s action at FanDuel Sportsbook!

Manchester United vs. Newcastle Match Information

Manchester United (2-1-0, 7 points) | Newcastle (0-1-2, 1 point)

Match Date: Saturday, September 11

Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Venue: Old Trafford – Manchester, England

Manchester United vs. Newcastle, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Manchester United -550 | Draw +600 | Newcastle +1300

Over/Under 1.5 Goals: Over (-850) | Under (+560)

Odds to Win the League: Manchester United +650 | Newcastle +10000

Manchester United vs. Newcastle, News, Analysis, and Picks

Manchester United vs. Newcastle Predictions & Picks

Manchester United (-550)

Over 1.5 Goals (-850)

Ronaldo to score anytime (-200)

The imminent return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United (-550) this weekend has pundits arguing, fans buzzing, and Newcastle United (+1300) quivering. Whether or not the legendary Portuguese striker starts remains to be seen, but one thing for sure is that his presence alone will make an impact. While experts feud over whether or not he should or will start, the fans at Old Trafford will undoubtedly be ready for the triumphant return of CR7.

The most likely scenario in typical Manchester United style is that Ronaldo does not start but appears as a substitute to maximize the dramatic effect of rejoicing United fans, serenading his welcome. Dramatics aside, Newcastle United is most likely in for a difficult afternoon at old Trafford.

In this embryonic EPL campaign, the winless Magpies dwell just one point out of relegation, having only one draw to show for their three matches so far. After taking the lead in injury time last week versus Southampton in the 91st minute, Newcastle was still only able to scrounge a point from the match. Conceding a 96th-minute penalty resulted in a rather disappointing draw for Newcastle. Consequently, spirits are low in the ranks of the visiting club.

Only Norwich City and the shockingly lousy Arsenal have allowed more goals than Newcastle. The arrival of one of the EPL’s most prolific goal scorers in history will further exacerbate an already challenging game for Newcastle.

In their last ten visits to Old Trafford, the Magpies have only managed one win and have conceded 25 goals in the process. Averaging 2.5 goals against per game is indeed an ominous statistic when you consider Newcastle’s lack of scoring opportunities this season so far.

Testament to Newcastle’s rather slim chances this weekend at Old Trafford is how much Christiano Ronaldo even plays, but it is somewhat of a dead horse since United has a +5 goal difference already without the Portuguese talisman in the ranks.

While some experts criticize Ronaldo’s lack of defensive ambition, that will be of little consequence this weekend because of Newcastle’s lack of threat going forward. There should be a constant deluge of United pressure towards the Newcastle goal, and we should expect to see a high-scoring affair, especially if Ronaldo is involved early. Take the Red Devils for the easy win and the over 1.5 goals. For added mustard, look for Ronaldo to score on his debut. It seems almost inevitable that he will open his Premier League account and put other title-contending clubs on notice. He may not play defense, but that won’t matter to 70,000 frenzied supporters at Old Trafford. At least not this weekend.