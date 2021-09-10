EPL Week 4 Wagering Weekend Windup: Leeds vs. Liverpool

An old-timey Premier league rivalry is on tap in week four’s Weekend Windup, which will be light Brazillian talent as soccer federations and national health agencies went tit for tat during the week over circus act COVID rules. The traditional northern England battle will feel especially antiquated with South American talent forced to watch from the stands what promises to be a heavy tackling, card issuing affair as blue-collar giants Liverpool and Leeds tangle at Elland Road. We dive into the mud on this one, but you can check out all the EPL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook!

Leeds vs. Liverpool Match Information

Liverpool (2-0-1, 7 points) | Leeds (0-1-2, 2 points)

Match Date: Sunday, September 12

Match Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Elland Road – Leeds, England

Leeds vs. Liverpool, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Leeds +340 | Draw +310 | Liverpool -135

Over/Under 1.5 Goals: Over (-650) | Under (+420)

Odds to Win the League: Leeds +10000 | Liverpool +500

Leeds vs. Liverpool, News, Analysis, and Picks

Leeds vs. Liverpool Predictions & Picks

Liverpool (+135)

Over 1.5 Goals (+420)

Correct Score 0-2 (-950)

Undefeated Liverpool travels down the M62 in Northern England this Sunday to take on winless Leeds. In what was once one of the EPLs greatest rivalries, the two northern heavyweights will be without some foreign talent for the match. Four Brazilian players will miss the game after Liverpool and Leeds refused to allow players to travel to Brazil because of the UK’s quarantine rules which would have seen them miss two weeks of action upon return. The ever-helpful FIFA has intervened and applied penalties to both clubs, banning three Liverpool players and one Leeds player for the match. Leeds’ Raphinha and Liverpool’s Alisson, Firmino, and Fabinho face bans, having not gone to Brazil for international duty.

Politics and missing talent aside, this match still promises to be an entertaining one. Liverpool will be counting on Irish stopper Caoimhin Kelleher to fill the rather large boots of Alisson Becker, who is second in the league in clean sheets with a pair. However, Kelleher had five clean sheets in eleven appearances last season, so he is a competent understudy. Liverpool’s depth in the middle should be a sufficient remedy to counter the missing Fabinho and Firmino as Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita are all fit and more than eager to ply their trade and win favor with manager Jurgen Klopp.

Another boost for Liverpool in the week was the health of center back Virgil van Dijk, whose importance to Liverpool is well documented. After limping off near the end of the Holland-Turkey match, Klopp indicated van Dijk had only had a minor knock, and the big man was 100% ready for Sunday.

On the other hand, Leeds were embarrassed in Week 1 by five. They have managed two ties since but remain winless this campaign. With Raphinha out, Leeds’ already paltry goal-scoring prowess becomes even less impressive. He shares the top spot among Leeds strikers in goals, and it could be a big ask for Patrick Bamford to fill the void against the red wall of Liverpool’s backs.

Leeds has not had a great time with the visiting Reds in recent years. Long gone are the days of Elland Road hegemony where they seemed an immovable force. It was Y2K that was the pressing crisis of the day when Leeds last prevailed over Liverpool at Elland Road with a 1-0 victory at the turn of the century. The trend between these clubs is in opposite directions as Liverpool charges to challenge for the title while Leeds tries to stave off another tour of the lower leagues. Liverpool to win by two in a clean sheet for the platooning Reds keeper.