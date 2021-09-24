EPL Week 6 Betting Breakfast: Chelsea vs. Manchester City (Kick-offs 10 am ET and earlier)

The English Premier League is still in the early stages, but the log jam at the top is starting to dissipate. There only remains three undefeated clubs at the summit as contenders seek to distinguish themselves in the race for the title. Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United are all even atop the EPL on thirteen points. While surprising, Brighton and league favorites Manchester City sit one and three points adrift, respectively. It’s week six in the EPL Betting Breakfast, and we have a titanic battle between the bookmakers’ two darlings, Chelsea and Manchester City. These two teams boast the shortest odds to take the silverware this season, and there’s strong evidence to back that up. Chelsea has been near perfect, while Manchester City has been gaining momentum and are looking like the squad that dominated the EPL last season. Two league favorites collide here in week six, but don’t forget to check all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook!

Chelsea vs. Manchester City Match Information

Chelsea (4-0-1, 13 points) | Manchester City (3-1-1, 10 points)

Match Date: Saturday, September 25

Match Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Stamford Bridge – London, England

Chelsea vs. Manchester City, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Chelsea +170 | Draw +220 | Manchester City +170

Over/Under 1.5 Goals: Over (-300) | Under (+235)

Odds to Win the League: Chelsea +185 | Manchester City +160

Chelsea vs. Manchester City, News, Analysis, and Picks

Chelsea vs. Manchester City Predictions & Picks

Manchester City (+170)

Under 1.5 Goals (+235)

This Saturday, an epic battle is brewing at the Bridge, where league favorites Manchester City (+170) are visiting league leaders Chelsea (+170). Although both teams have depth and scoring firepower to spare, they also have two of the most effective backlines in the EPL. The two clubs have only allowed one goal each through their first five games. Although Manchester City has dropped points twice, they have been defensively sound and have not allowed a goal since week one away to Tottenham. City has been impressive since that one nill loss in week one, scoring eleven times without conceding a goal through four games.

Chelsea is also enjoying a run of play that sees them sitting in a three-way tie for first in the Premier League and remain undefeated. Their only blemish was a 1-1 draw away to Liverpool. That match aside, Chelsea have not conceded a single goal and are a plus 11 goal difference.

The two shades of blue on display this weekend at Stamford Bridge have more in common than just the hue of their kits. Édouard Mendy, Chelsea’s keeper, has four clean sheets, as does his counterpart at Manchester City, Ederson. Both clubs are in the top four in goals and assists. They are also both in the top three in passes completed, and both are top four in corners taken and goals from inside the box. Statistically, these teams match one another in almost every significant category. The bookmakers also see little to chose between them have them each at a plus 170 for the win.

One striking difference, though, is the number of saves that each keeper has had to make. While Chelsea and Manchester City have four clean sheets, Chelsea’s Mendy has been the far busier man. Fifth in the EPL in saves, he’s been called upon 18 times so far. Ederson, in contrast, has only had to make five saves the entire season making him the Maytag repairman of EPL keepers and dead last in saves for starters. Only needing the keeper to make one save per game on average bodes exceedingly well for the defensive formation of Manchester City and is one of the big reasons they remain league favorites even though they are currently in fifth place.

In 2019, Manchester City laid down a six-nil beating on the Blues, but they’ve split four premier league games with two wins apiece since then. All but one of those matches was settled by a single goal, so there’s a good chance we will see another tight one, especially considering the parallels in recent form. Give the edge to Manchester City with their Ebeneezer Scrooge-like generosity in allowing shots. Combined with almost equal frugality on the other defensive side, take the under 1.5 for added gravy.