EPL Week 8 Betting Breakfast: Leicester City vs. Manchester United

It’s week 8 in the EPL campaign, and already, Manchester United fans have been on a roller coaster ride like no other club. A fantastic opener followed by a dismal failure. The return of a hero followed by elimination from a domestic cup and precarious position in European competition. The ups and downs of one of the world’s biggest clubs are covered in this week’s EPL betting breakfast, but you can check out all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook!

Leicester City vs. Manchester United Match Information

Leicester City (2-2-3, 8 points) | Manchester United (4-2-1, 14 points)

Match Date: Saturday, October 16

Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Venue: King Power Stadium – Leicester, England

Leicester City vs. Manchester United, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Leicester City +250 | Draw +250 | Manchester United +110

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over (-170) | Under (+104)

Odds to Win the League: Leicester City +43000 | Manchester United +1900

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Leicester City vs. Manchester United, News, Analysis, and Picks

Leicester City vs. Manchester United Predictions & Picks

Draw (+250)

Over 2.5 Goals (+104)

Anytime Goalscorer Jamie Vardy (+150)

The yoyo season of Manchester United (+110) continues this week as they travel to King Power Stadium to take on Jamie Vardy and his Leicester City FC (+250). At the start of the season, Manchester United supporters counted themselves as favorites to lift the EPL title after a somewhat promising 5-1 thrashing of Leeds. They, of course, followed that with a dismal draw to the lowly Saints, and serious shortcomings were revealed. The turbulence continued. The return of aging superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was announced, and title hopes were back on. Those hopes were cast in stone as he bagged three goals in his first three games, and the bandwagon became the hottest bus ticket in town. Calls for Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s knighthood transformed into calls for his head as they were eliminated from the League cup, had a dismal draw versus Rennes in France and lost at home to Aston Villa in the space of 10 days. To make Ole’s seat hotter, he did not start Ronaldo in Week 7 versus Everton at Old Trafford, and the result was even more dropped points at home and a slide from first to fourth.

Now the Red Devils face a tricky visit to King Power, where Jamie Vardy has been having his usual party. The Leicester striker has four goals in his past three games and presents another quandary for the United manager. Whether or not he can rely on Ronaldo to track back to support the sluggish United midfield is all but a foregone conclusion. Based on the past four matches, there is a rather obvious hole that many are reluctant to admit. The debate on whether or not United can carry excess defensive baggage in the EPL has been answered. The resounding no is set to be amplified by a tireless running Jamie Vardy, as he exploits center-back sloth in Harry Maguire. The latter is without his usual partner and bailout specialist, Raphael Varane, sidelined with a groin injury.

The pressure on the United manager now will be enormous to address what is becoming a massive problem at Manchester. Bench one of the favorite players in Manchester United history and face backlash from the fans. Or start him and watch Jamie Vardy and the hard-working Leicester midfield run rampant for 85 minutes in hopes Ronaldo has two or three more in his locker to keep pace. Indeed the options for the United frontman are grim, and the stakes are high as another failure will have the United brass at least browsing the available managers in Europe.

A win or an away draw, though, and the topsy turvy season for United keeps on the same roller coaster track, and Ole Gunnar Solskjær gets some breathing room. It’s unlikely that Ole will have the courage not to start Ronaldo in back-to-back games, particularly after their latest failure. We are looking at a high-scoring match as defense will be an afterthought. With Vardy and Ronaldo exchanging punches, a bet on the over with Jamie Vardy to score in a high-scoring draw looks about right.

All EPL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid