EPL Week 8 Wagering Weekend Windup: Everton vs. West Ham

The EPL Weekend Wind up is here, and it is Week 8 of the Premier League. The top of the table is only just starting to thin out as a few teams dropped points last week, leaving them on the outside looking in. One of those teams is Everton, who sits in fifth place by only the margin of goal difference. The battle for a coveted fourth place is heating up as the Toffees welcome West Ham to Goodison Park. Another team with top-four ambitions but with only one win from their past five, hopes are fading quickly. Can the Hammers turn it around this Sunday, or will the slide continue? We take a look at this crucial battle for a spot in Europe, but you can check out all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Everton vs. West Ham Match Information

Everton (4-2-1, 14 points) | West Ham (3-2-2, 11 points)

Match Date: Sunday, October 17

Match Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Venue: Goodison Park – Liverpool, England

Everton vs. West Ham, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Everton +145 | Draw +280 | West Ham -175

Over/Under 1.5 Goals: Over (-380) | Under (+290)

Odds to Win the League: Everton +19000 | West Ham +19000

Everton vs. West Ham, News, Analysis, and Picks

Everton vs. West Ham Predictions & Picks

Everton (+145)

Over 1.5 Goals (+320)

Everton to keep a clean sheet (+250)

The unexpected arrival of former arch-rivals boss Rafael Benitez turned some heads this summer by becoming the first-ever to manage both Liverpool and Everton (+145). The previously hated former Reds boss has had a mixed welcome to Everton by both sets of supporters, but his new job on the blue side of Liverpool has been, so far, a successful career move. Everton supporters are already witnessing the Rapha that the red side has been singing about for 16 years. The unforgettable scenes in Istanbul in 2005 when Liverpool won the Champions League aren’t exactly a happy memory for Everton supporters, but they’ve already had glimpses of the man who made that miracle possible. With a win this Sunday, Everton will be off to their best start since 1978.

The task for Everton will not be a straightforward one. West Ham (-175) took this fixture last year in a close battle by the score of one nill. Everton returned the favor last year by beating the Hammers by the same score in London, and the previous seven matches are an illustration of tit for tat. Both winning three and drawing one match, and they both scored eight times.

Despite the congruent nature of their recent history, these teams seem headed in the opposite direction. Everton with only one loss in their past seven and West Ham with only one win in their previous five. The Hammers have only managed three goals in that time but have given up seven while Everton scored eight and allowed only three.

The latest feather in Benitez’s blue cap is Everton’s fantastic away draw in Week 7 away to Manchester United. A managerial master class that had United grasping at straws shows that this team is a nightmare to encounter. It’s definitely a momentum play in this one as these two clubs are heading in opposite directions. The winning ways of Raphael reign supreme as the Toffees take this one with the possibility of a Jordan Pickford clean sheet relatively high.

