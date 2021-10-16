EPL Week 8 Wagering Weekend Windup: Newcastle vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United captured most of the headlines this week in the English Premier league as ownership of the club changed hands. Their long-suffering supporters were thrown a bone of sorts in the team’s sale to the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund for 300 million Euros. That should mean the Maggie’s supporters will be in a buoyant mood traveling to St James Park this weekend. The prospect of deeper-pocketed owners will have Newcastle support feeling some long-awaited optimism but will the new confidence in ownership translate to performance on the pitch? While that remains to be seen, they still have the same squad that is still looking for its first win as they welcome one of England’s big clubs to town in Tottenham Hotspur. We take a closer look at this matchup here in this week’s EPL Weekend Windup but don’t forget to get all the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Newcastle vs. Tottenham Hotspur Match Information

Newcastle (0-3-4, 3 points) | Tottenham Hotspur (4-0-3, 12 points)

Match Date: Sunday, October 17

Match Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Venue: St James’ Park – Newcastle, England

Newcastle vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Newcastle +240 | Draw +240 | Tottenham Hotspur +110

Over/Under 1.5 Goals: Over (-430) | Under (+320)

Odds to Win the League: Newcastle +43000 | Tottenham Hotspur +14000

Newcastle vs. Tottenham Hotspur, News, Analysis, and Picks

Newcastle vs. Tottenham Hotspur Predictions & Picks

Tottenham (+110)

Over 1.5 Goals (-430)

Anytime Goalscorer Harry Kane (-105)

Developments in the board room aside, Newcastle has had very little to cheer about this season so far. After seven games, they sit second to last and are still in desperate search of their first win. Newcastle has the worst defensive record in the EPL, having allowed 16 goals already and only answering with eight of their own. The pressure on the club has been steadily increasing with the sale of the club looming overhead. Now they have new wealthy owners, and Newscastle finds themselves distinguished as the richest club in England. Indeed, perennial basement dwellers under new ownership may have a little swagger in their step this Sunday, but Newcastle faces a team desperate to build on Week 7 success.

After leading the premiership in the early going, Tottenham dropped three matches on the trot and slipped to mid-table. After stopping the rot last week with a win over Villa, the tide has turned again. Now the still goalless Harry Kane comes to Newcastle in the midst of Kane being a possible destination for the wantaway striker. Indeed there would be no better place to end his goal drought, and the frail Newcastle defenses may be just the spot for him to do it to secure future career moves. As Tottenham looks to claw their way back into the top four, Newcastle is struggling to stay in the league to make good on their new owner’s investment. Newcastle is one of the runaway favorites to be relegated this season unless a severe overhaul is undertaken in the January window. Until then, they will need to try and stay close before the imminent new signings arrive.

Newcastle’s performance this season doesn’t bode well for a favorable result against Tottenham, who features a desperate Harry Kane. While hope springs eternal for Maggie’s supporters, the new bosses won’t be able to buy goals just yet. Tottenham should roll on as they return to early-season form and remind Newcastle supporters that money doesn’t buy wins, at least not before the transfer window opens. Take Tottenham to win and add in a goal from Kane to add some gravy.

