03:23 PM, October 27, 2022

Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Florida Gators (4-3) @ #1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)

Date: Oct. 29 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: CBS

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Florida Gators  Open +23.5   -110   O 55.5   -110   +1000  
 Current +22.5   -105   56.5   -105   +1060  
Georgia Bulldogs  Open -23.5   -110   U 55.5   -110   -2100  
 Current -22.5   -115   56.5   -115   -2300  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 10 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Florida is 6-4-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 61.3 points per game which has been on average 0.4 points over the line for those games.

In 15 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Georgia is 5-10-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 47.5 points per game which has been on average 3.9 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Florida and Georgia average 54.4 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 2.1 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 10 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Florida is 2-8-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -0.7 points per game which has been on average 11.4 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 15 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Georgia is 11-4-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -22.2 points per game which has been on average 5.5 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Florida and Georgia average -10.8 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 33.3 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the Visitor Spread.