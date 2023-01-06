Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Game Insights
Sportsgrid-Staff
With their dramatic, come-from-behind ring in the New Year 42-41 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are back in the title game as they look to capture a second-straight National Championship, the first repeat winners of the College Football Playoff era.
Kirby Smart’s defense clearly isn’t what they were a year ago, but how about that offense? In the semifinals, quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for 398 yards and three touchdowns, as three running backs all averaged at least 7.3 yards per carry.
Senior Kenny McIntosh led the way with 70 rushing yards on five carries and added 56 receiving yards on five receptions, including Georgia’s first touchdown to knot the score at 7-7 in the Peach Bowl’s first quarter.
Georgia Bulldogs Team and Player Insights
Georgia has allowed a completion percentage of just 28% (22 completions/78 attempts) in the Red Zone since last season, the best in FBS (average: 54%).
Georgia’s tight ends have 17 receptions for 20 or more yards this season, most among Power 5 teams.
Kenny McIntosh has 273 receiving yards on first down this season, the most among FBS running backs.
Jack Podlesny has made 97% (71/73) of his extra point and field goal attempts this season, tenth best among FBS kickers (average: 91%).
Georgia opponents have averaged 51.9 passing attempts per TD (882 Pass Attempts/17 Passing TDs) since last season, the best among Power 5 teams (average: 21.3).
Georgia Bulldogs Keys to the Game
Georgia is undefeated (10-0) when converting 55% or more of its Red Zone chances into touchdowns, the best among Power 5 teams.
Georgia is undefeated (10-0) when the opposing team rushes more than 30 times since the 2021 season, the best among Power 5 teams.
Georgia is 25-1 (.962) when allowing less than five yards per rush since the 2021 season, third-best in FBS (average: .590).
Georgia is undefeated (15-0) when having a turnover margin within one of the opposing team since the 2021 season, the best in FBS.
Georgia is undefeated (12-0) when rushing at least four yards in a play ten or more times, the best among Power 5 teams (average: .442.)
