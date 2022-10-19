Georgia State Panthers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 12 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Georgia State is 6-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 56.3 points per game which has been on average 1.1 points under the line for those games.

In 16 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Appalachian State is 8-8-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 60.2 points per game which has been on average 3 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Georgia State and Appalachian State average 58.2 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.8 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 12 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Georgia State is 10-2-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 2.4 points per game which has been on average 10 points better than the spread for those games.

In 16 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Appalachian State is 9-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 13.9 points per game which has been on average 0.7 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Georgia State and Appalachian State average 5.8 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 3.7 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the Visitor Spread.