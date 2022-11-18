BETTING NCAA NCAAF
11:07 AM, November 18, 2022

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-6) @ #13 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-1)

Date: Nov. 19 | Time: 5:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets  Open +20.5   -115   O 63.5   -110   +680  
 Current +21.5   -115   62.5   -112   +800  
North Carolina Tar Heels  Open -20.5   -105   U 63.5   -110   -1100  
 Current -21.5   -105   62.5   -108   -1400  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, Georgia Tech is 3-5-2 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 51.8 points per game which has been on average 3.5 points under the line for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, North Carolina is 8-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 69.6 points per game which has been on average 4.5 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Georgia Tech and North Carolina average 60.7 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 2.3 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, Georgia Tech is 5-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -11.4 points per game which has been on average 2.2 points better than the spread for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, North Carolina is 8-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 13.5 points per game which has been on average 1.6 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Georgia Tech and North Carolina average 12.5 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 8.6 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.