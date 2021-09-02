Georgia vs. Clemson Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
Georgia vs Clemson Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 09/04
Georgia vs Clemson CFB Game Information
UGA CLEM
Date: 09/04/2021
Time: 07:00 AM
Georgia vs Clemson MoneyLine, Spread, Total and Odds
MoneyLine (Open): Georgia (146) vs Clemson (-175)
MoneyLine (Current): Georgia (126) vs Clemson (-150)
Spread (Open): Georgia (3.5) vs Clemson (-3.5)
Spread (Current): Georgia (3) vs Clemson (-3)
Game Total (Open): 51.5
Game Total (Current): 50.5
Odds to Win CFB Championship
Georgia vs Clemson Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Georgia (39.5%) vs Clemson (60.5%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Georgia +3 1 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick
