Heisman Futures: D’Eriq King At +1600?

Heisman Futures: Bet D’Eriq King At +1600?

Miami Hurricanes quarterback, D’Eriq King, figures to be a popular name among public bettors who dabble in the Heisman Trophy futures market. King’s odds haven’t moved much, if any, since January as he’s still available at +1600.

One of the reasons why he’s drawing attention is because Miami does return a ton of talent with nine players on offense and seven on defense for the upcoming season. The Hurricanes also play in the weaker Coastal Division of the ACC conference; thus, they’d avoid playing the Clemson Tigers unless they meet in the conference championship game.

However, King is coming off a torn ACL in a 37-34 Cheez-It Bowl loss to Oklahoma State. The obvious question is whether he can return and be the player he was before sustaining the knee injury. The early reports do sound promising, according to ESPN’s senior writer Mark Schlabach. Schlabach writes that King was “smashing every benchmark” in his rehab and should be ready for Week 1. But hitting a benchmark is one thing and getting hit by a 300-pound lineman is another.

King’s dynamism is down to his dual-threat ability to throw the football and running out of the pocket. It will be interesting to see if he is tentative at running the football and reverts to being more of a pocket passer.

One thing to consider, if you like King as a Heisman Trophy candidate, is that you might want to bet him before the Hurricanes open up against Alabama. If he plays well, his odds will be sure to drop, whereas if he plays poorly, it likely won’t hurt him as much.

